Indian Railways is strengthening railway infrastructure in Chhattisgarh and Odisha states of India. Work on Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh-Koraput, Odisha Doubling Project is going on at a fast pace. It is a 106 km long project.

Physical progress of the project has reached 78 per cent and 79 km commissioned, informed the Ministry of Railways, on Friday. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,547 crores and doubling this route will significantly alleviate the growing freight traffic in the region.

In 2015, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the doubling of the Jagdalpur-Koraput section railway line. The project was expected to be completed in seven years during the 12th and 13th Plan periods.

The approved doubling from Jagdalpur to Koraput traverses entirely through the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This is necessitated given the demand for goods traffic increasing over a period of time due to the increase in production of goods and minerals in the vast catchment and resulting transportation requirement.

In a separate but related development, Railways is also working on improving the rail infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh. It is the most populous state in the country. Work is going on at a fast pace on the Bhatni-Aunrihar Doubling Project (117 km). The calculated cost is Rs 1378.50 crores.

Four out of 12 major bridges are ready. If we talk about minor bridges, 65/108 are ready. The project will cover the districts of Mau, Ballia, Deoria, and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

118 per cent is the present line capacity utilization of the section and this has led to not only congestion but slower train movement. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, approved the Bhatni-Aurnihar line doubling project in February 2018.