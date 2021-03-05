Indian Railways platform ticket hike temporary; Aims to prevent crowding due to COVID-19

A few days ago, the cost of platform tickets at some railway stations was increased by up to Rs 50.

Good news for Indian Railways passengers! On Friday, the national transporter clarified that the recent hike in platform ticket price in some railway stations is a temporary measure, which has been aimed at preventing crowding of people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A few days ago, the cost of platform tickets at some railway stations was increased by up to Rs 50. According to a PTI report, it came close to the heels of Indian Railways increasing the cost of tickets for short-distance trains. The increase in travel cost of short-distance trains too was aimed at discouraging unnecessary travel of people during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the national transporter said.

According to Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, the current increase in platform ticket prices at some railway stations is a temporary step, which has been taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus through crowding. The move has been implemented at a limited number of railway stations which see heavy rush, it said. In Mumbai Division, the fare hike has been effected in only seven railway stations out of a total of 78 stations.

Indian Railways further mentioned that the power to raise the prices of platform tickets to prevent crowding at railway stations had been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) since the year 2015. The national transporter also stated that this is in practice for several years and the exercise is occasionally used as a “short-term crowd control measure”. Thus, there is nothing new about it, Indian Railways further said.

Earlier, the move was implemented during festivals and gradually rolled back, it said. This time, it is being done because of COVID-19 exigencies and the decision has been taken in the interest of the public only, Indian Railways said. At various places, it was introduced in the month of March last year after lockdown, it added.