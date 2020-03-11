Indian Railways plans big! New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment to be first-of-its-kind project; top facts

The New Delhi railway station redevelopment project has been entrusted to the Rail Land Development Authority.

New Delhi railway station project first-of-its-kind! The proposed redevelopment of Indian Railways New Delhi Railway Station is a complex and first-of-its-kind project, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The New Delhi Railway Station station will be converted into a world-class railway station, as part of Modi government’s long-term plan to upgrade the conditions of the stations as they stand now.

According to a PTI report, Goyal said that due to the complicated and unprecedented nature of the project, it is not possible to indicate a timeline for the redevelopment work. The New Delhi railway station redevelopment project has been entrusted to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The report further quoted Goyal as saying that the project requires techno-financial feasibility studies in detail and the urban local bodies also need to give statutory clearances, adding to the difficulty in determining the prospective time frame.

New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment: What has been the progress so far?

Giving details about the work that has been done so far in the project, the Union Minister said that the RLDA has already started working on the detailed project report (DPR), the bid documents and the master plan for the implementation of the ambitious project.

New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment: Top facts about big Indian Railways project

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, here are some of the key facts about the redevelopment project of the New Delhi Railway Station: