Indian Railways’ plan to earn additional income; will set up rail coach restaurants at stations

Rail Coach Restaurant: Indian Railways’ step to earn additional income! The West Central Railway has decided to start rail coach restaurants at seven major railway stations under Jabalpur and Bhopal Divisions, in the state of Madhya Pradesh. In a bid to establish Rail Coach Restaurants at railway stations, the national transporter has finalized contracts under non-fare revenue policy. Under this initiative, old train coaches will be refurbished and transformed into rail coach restaurants. However, even after conversion into rail coach restaurants, these train coaches will continue to remain as Indian Railways’ property. The contract will be valid for a period of five years. According to West Central Railways, 200 square feet area has been provided at each location. With this initiative, the zonal railway will have an additional income of Rs 04.80 crore non-fare revenue.

Under this non-fare revenue scheme, the Jabalpur Division of Indian Railways is planning to set up rail coach restaurants at Jabalpur, Madan Mahal, Katni Murwara, Satna and Rewa railway stations. These rail coach restaurants will be opened at the circulating areas of these stations. While the Bhopal Division is planning to open rail coach restaurants at the circulating areas of Bhopal and Itarsi railway stations.

Last year, the national transporter launched its first ever ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at the circulating area of Asansol station. This first-of-its-kind rail coach restaurant was opened for the use of Railway passengers as well as the general public of Asansol. On 26th February, 2020, two new AC Retiring Rooms and Electronic Reservation Chart Display System (through Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund) as well as a Battery operated Car were inaugurated at Asansol railway station. The Restaurant on Wheels opened at the circulating area of Asansol railway station was developed by refurbishing two over aged MEMU coaches of Indian Railways. According to the Railway Ministry, this unique effort will improve the facilities at Asansol station and generate non-fare revenue earnings of around Rs 50 lakhs in five years.