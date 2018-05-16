Indian Railways’ Patna Junction all set for a new look; Madhubani paintings to beautify the station walls

In order to carry out the beautification work, at least 20 artists from Madhubani and from few other districts came to paint the station walls.

A new avatar for Patna Junction railway station! Next week onwards, the entrance, as well as the walls on railway platforms 1, 10 of the Patna Junction railway station in Bihar, will sport a beautified look. The beautification work at the railway station, which is being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, was started around 20 days ago. In order to carry out the beautification work, at least 20 artists from Madhubani and from few other districts came to paint the station walls. Now, the entrance of the Patna Junction railway station displays a vibrant look with geometrical patterns of Madhubani art form. According to station director P K Chaudhary, the station is focusing on its overall beautification and in 4 to 5 days, the beautification work will be completed, a TOI report stated.

Jitendra Kumar, a painter who is accompanied by a group of 14 other painters from Madhubani, through colours narrates stories and depicts themes such as folk art, festivals, rural life as well as episodes from the life of Lord Krishna. According to Jitendra Kumar, the colours, painting brushes, and other materials were brought by them. However, he said that from time to time, refreshments were given to them by the railway authorities. Another artist, Pooja Kumari, who had also painted the walls of the Madhubani railway station said that the art is in her blood. The artist who started learning Mithila painting five years ago, also said that more than two generations in her family have practiced this form of painting, the report stated.

In a railway station beautification competition, which held recently, two railway stations namely Chandrapur and Ballarshah stations in Maharashtra secured the topmost position by becoming the most beautiful railway stations of the country. The second prize was won by Bihar’s Madhubani and Tamil Nadu’s Madurai stations while the third prize was won by Telangana’s Secunderabad, Gujarat’s Gandhidham and Rajasthan’s Kota railway stations. The competition, which was organized by the national transporter fixed Rs 10 lakh as prize money for the first winner, Rs 5 lakh for the second winner and Rs 3 lakh for the third winner.