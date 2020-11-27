Indian Railways passengers travelling to Maharashtra must follow these instructions issued by state government

The Railway Ministry has advised Indian Railways passengers travelling to Maharashtra to go through the COVID-19 related instructions issued by the Maharashtra government and plan the journey accordingly.
Planning a trip to Maharashtra? If yes then is advisable to go through the instructions issued by the state government of Maharashtra beforehand. Recently, the Railway Ministry has advised Indian Railways passengers travelling to Maharashtra to go through the COVID-19 related instructions issued by the Maharashtra government and plan the journey accordingly. The Maharashtra government has issued an SOP for the persons travelling to the state by train, air or road with effect from 25 November 2020. So if you are planning to travel to Maharashtra by train, take a look at the following instructions issued by the state government of Maharashtra:
All Indian Railways passengers travelling to the state of Maharashtra, by train originating or having halt/stop at Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat railway stations must carry RT-PCR negative test report with them.
The passenger’s RT-PCR sample collection should have done within a duration of 96 hours before the train’s scheduled arrival in the state.
Railway passengers who are not carrying RT-PCR negative test report with them shall be screened for body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms at the alighting stations.
On arrival, railway passengers who are found without any COVID-19 related symptom will be allowed to go home.
In case if a passenger displays COVID-19 related symptom, he/she would be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the report of the Antigen Test comes out to be negative, the railway passenger will be allowed to go home.
Railway passengers who are not testing or those who are found to be COVID-19 positive shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) by the authorities for further care. The railway passengers themselves will have to bear the cost of further care including CCC.
For this initiative, the concerned Municipal Commissioners / District Collectors will be the nodal officers. They will ensure that all these instructions issued by the state government are strictly followed by the railway passengers travelling to Maharashtra.