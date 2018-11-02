Indian Railways passengers, take a note! Several trains diverted & terminals changed; check list here

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 12:39 PM

Several train services have been diverted and many terminals/routes have been changed by the national transporter recently.

Several train services have been diverted and many terminals/routes have been changed by the national transporter recently.

Diversion of trains and change of terminals/routes: Indian Railways passengers take a note of this! Several train services have been diverted and many terminals/routes have been changed by the national transporter recently. According to a press release issued by the the Northern Railway Zone, train number 11015/11016 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Kushinagar Express, train number 15707/15708 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, train number 12565/12566 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express and train number 12553/12554 Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express train services will be diverted to run via Barabanki-Malhour-Badshahnagar-Aishbagh-Manak Nagar-Kanpur Central route instead of Barabanki-Malhour-Lucknow-Manak Nagar-Kanpur Central route as per the following revised timings and route:

  • 11016 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kushinagar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 11:30 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 11:57 PM, Badshahnagar at 12:15 AM, Aishbagh at 12:40 AM, Manak Nagar at 1:05 AM, Kanpur Central at 2:20 AM.
  • 11015 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 12:20 AM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 1:27 AM, Aishbagh at 1:42 AM, Badshahnagar at 2:09 AM, Malhour at 2:25 AM, Barabanki at 2:48 AM.
  • 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 4:55 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 5:15 PM, Badshahnagar at 5:30 PM, Aishbagh at 6:10 PM, Manak Nagar at 6:35 PM, Kanpur Central at 7:50 PM.
  • 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 11:00 PM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 12:07 AM, Aishbagh at 12:22 AM, Badshahnagar at 12:49 AM, Malhour at 1:10 AM, Barabanki at 1:35 AM.
  • 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 8:00 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 8:25 PM, Badshahnagar at 8:37 PM, Aishbagh at 9:05 PM, Manak Nagar at 9:30 PM, Kanpur Central at 10:48 PM.
  • 12566 New Delhi- Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:20 PM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 9:33 PM, Aishbagh at 9:48 PM, Badshahnagar at 10:15 PM, Malhour at 10:31 PM, Barabanki at 10:55 PM.
  • 12553 Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 9:10 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 9:30 PM, Badshahnagar at 9:46 PM, Aishbagh at 10:08 PM, Manak Nagar at 10:33 PM, Kanpur Central at 11:40 PM.
  • 12554 New Delhi- Barauni Vaishali Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 2:25 AM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 3:32 AM, Aishbagh at 3:47 AM, Badshahnagar at 4:14 AM, Malhour at 4:33 AM, Barabanki at 4:55 AM.

Also, for operational reasons and to decongest the Lucknow railway station, terminal and route of the following trains will be changed as per the following details and dates:

  • 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will start from Barabanki at 10:59 PM, Lucknow at 12:35 AM, Alamnagar at 1:05 AM.
  • 13020 Kathgodam – Howrah Bagh Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will start from Alamnagar at 5:30 AM, Lucknow at 6:05 AM, Barabanki at 7:50 AM.

Revised terminal time for journey commencing on 13 November:

  • For train number 64212, terminal time from Kanpur Central is 2:05 PM and Lucknow NE is 3:50 PM.
  • For train number 64211, terminal time from Lucknow NE is 4:00 PM and Kanpur Central is 5:40 PM.
  • For train number 64202, terminal time from Kanpur Central is 4:55-5:00 AM and Lucknow NE is 7:10 AM.
  • For train number 64203, terminal time from Lucknow NE is 7:20 AM and Kanpur Central is 9:00 AM.
  • For train number 64214, terminal time from Kanpur Central is 6:15-6:17 PM and Lucknow NE is 7:55 PM.
  • For train number 64213, terminal time from Lucknow NE is 8:20 PM and Kanpur Central is 10:05 PM.
  • For train number 64204, terminal time from Kanpur Central is 7:30 AM and Lucknow NE is 9:15 AM.
  • For train number 64205, terminal time from Lucknow NE is 9:35 AM and Kanpur Central is 11:15 AM.
  • For train number 64206, revised terminal time from Kanpur Central is 9:10 AM and Lucknow NE is 11:10 AM.
  • For train number 64232, revised terminal time from Lucknow NE is 11:30 AM and Barabanki is 1:35 PM.
  • For train number 64210, revised terminal time from Kanpur Central is 11:55 AM and from Lucknow NE is 1:45 PM.
  • For train number 64234, revised terminal time from Lucknow NE is 2:10 PM and from Barabanki is 4:00 PM.
  • For train number 64271, revised terminal time from Barabanki is 1:40 PM and Aishbagh is 3:00 PM.
  • For train number 64253, revised terminal time from Aishbagh is 3:15 PM and Kanpur Central is 5:08-5:10 PM.
  • For train number 64273, revised terminal time from Barabanki is 4:25 PM and Lucknow NE is 6:10 PM.
  • For train number 64255, revised terminal time from Lucknow NE is 6:40 PM and Kanpur Central is 8:20-8:25 PM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways passengers, take a note! Several trains diverted & terminals changed; check list here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition