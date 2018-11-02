Indian Railways passengers, take a note! Several trains diverted & terminals changed; check list here

Several train services have been diverted and many terminals/routes have been changed by the national transporter recently.

Diversion of trains and change of terminals/routes: Indian Railways passengers take a note of this! Several train services have been diverted and many terminals/routes have been changed by the national transporter recently. According to a press release issued by the the Northern Railway Zone, train number 11015/11016 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Kushinagar Express, train number 15707/15708 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, train number 12565/12566 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express and train number 12553/12554 Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express train services will be diverted to run via Barabanki-Malhour-Badshahnagar-Aishbagh-Manak Nagar-Kanpur Central route instead of Barabanki-Malhour-Lucknow-Manak Nagar-Kanpur Central route as per the following revised timings and route:

11016 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kushinagar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 11:30 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 11:57 PM, Badshahnagar at 12:15 AM, Aishbagh at 12:40 AM, Manak Nagar at 1:05 AM, Kanpur Central at 2:20 AM.

11015 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 12:20 AM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 1:27 AM, Aishbagh at 1:42 AM, Badshahnagar at 2:09 AM, Malhour at 2:25 AM, Barabanki at 2:48 AM.

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 4:55 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 5:15 PM, Badshahnagar at 5:30 PM, Aishbagh at 6:10 PM, Manak Nagar at 6:35 PM, Kanpur Central at 7:50 PM.

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 11:00 PM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 12:07 AM, Aishbagh at 12:22 AM, Badshahnagar at 12:49 AM, Malhour at 1:10 AM, Barabanki at 1:35 AM.

12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 8:00 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 8:25 PM, Badshahnagar at 8:37 PM, Aishbagh at 9:05 PM, Manak Nagar at 9:30 PM, Kanpur Central at 10:48 PM.

12566 New Delhi- Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:20 PM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 9:33 PM, Aishbagh at 9:48 PM, Badshahnagar at 10:15 PM, Malhour at 10:31 PM, Barabanki at 10:55 PM.

12553 Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Barabanki at 9:10 PM, and will halt at Malhour at 9:30 PM, Badshahnagar at 9:46 PM, Aishbagh at 10:08 PM, Manak Nagar at 10:33 PM, Kanpur Central at 11:40 PM.

12554 New Delhi- Barauni Vaishali Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will depart from Kanpur Central at 2:25 AM and will halt at Manak Nagar at 3:32 AM, Aishbagh at 3:47 AM, Badshahnagar at 4:14 AM, Malhour at 4:33 AM, Barabanki at 4:55 AM.

Also, for operational reasons and to decongest the Lucknow railway station, terminal and route of the following trains will be changed as per the following details and dates:

13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will start from Barabanki at 10:59 PM, Lucknow at 12:35 AM, Alamnagar at 1:05 AM.

13020 Kathgodam – Howrah Bagh Express, journey commencing on 13 November, will start from Alamnagar at 5:30 AM, Lucknow at 6:05 AM, Barabanki at 7:50 AM.

Revised terminal time for journey commencing on 13 November: