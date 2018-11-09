Indian Railways passengers, take a note! Delhi Reservation System to remain shut on Nov 9-10; details here

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 12:49 PM

Indian Railways has announced that the Passenger Reservation System of Delhi will remain shut for a few hours, from November 9 to November 10, 2018. The railways' reservation services will be closed for maintenance from 11:45 PM on November 9 to 1:40 AM on November 10.

indian railwaysThe railways’ reservation services will be closed for maintenance from 11:45 PM on November 9 to 1:40 AM on November 10.

Indian Railways passengers from Delhi especially those who are planning a railway journey soon, take a note of this! Indian Railways has announced that the Passenger Reservation System of Delhi will remain shut for a few hours, from November 9 to November 10, 2018. The railways’ reservation services will be closed for maintenance from 11:45 PM on November 9 to 1:40 AM on November 10. The national transporter by releasing a statement informed the public of the national capital that the reservation activities, internet booking and allied enquiry services on number 139 will be unavailable during the above mentioned time period. This is part of Indian Railways routine maintenance activity for its services.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the official e-ticketing and catering website of Indian Railways, i.e, the new IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) next-generation e-ticketing website underwent a major upgradation. The official website of IRCTC, which is used to book lakhs of train tickets on regular basis, has been provided with several new interesting features. With the upgradation of the website, not only booking a train ticket has become easier but also railway passengers can enjoy many new additional facilities such as checking the availability of train tickets, live streaming of IRCTC base kitchens, wait-list prediction etc.

In addition to these features, now with easier navigation users can link their IRCTC account to their Aadhaar number as well. The linking of IRCTC account with Aadhaar number offers many other additional benefits such as booking of more than six railway train tickets in a month. IRCTC has also launched an artificial intelligence-enabled chat bot on its website called ‘Ask Disha’. The chat bot, on the bottom right hand corner of the website, can be used by passengers to get their most common queries about train ticket booking, cancellation, waitlisting and refund answered.

