Indian Railways passengers note this change! Several trains to Puri to be short-terminated

Representative Image (PTI)

The Railway has decided to cancel or short-terminate several long distance trains to Puri in Odisha for nearly a fortnight from September 12 to undertake massive modernisation work at the temple town terminal station. The Indian Railway has issued a notice temporarily cancelling several trains to Puri from Howrah, Sealdah, Chennai, Mumbai, Gandhidham and other places, while some others will be short-terminated at Bhubaneswar.

It, however, said that important trains like 12837/12838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Express, 12287/12288 Dhauli Express, 18409/18410 Sri Jagannath Express, 12875/12876 Puri-Anand Bihar-Puri Neelachal Express and 12801/12802 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express will continue to ply as usual, but may involve delay in departure and arrival.

“Railways is planning a massive overhaul and modification work at Puri railway yard from September 12 and this will involve temporary dislocation of train services for 10 to 12 days,” a Railway communication said.

The modernisation work will be for upgrading infrastructure and improve capacity to handle trains at Puri, a terminal station which at present takes care of 54 trains on an average per day, it said.

Many of the trains being cancelled or short-terminated at Bhubaneswar or Khurda Road are not daily trains and ply on specific days of a week.