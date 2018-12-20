Indian Railways passengers note! Several trains cancelled on New Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal section; list here

Northern Railways’ train services has faced a major disruption due to the non-interlocking work beginning at the Faridabad New Town railway station

Indian Railways cancels several train services! If you are planning to travel in the coming weekend, then you should take note of several cancellations by the national transporter. Northern Railways’ (NR) train services has faced a major disruption due to the non-interlocking work (work on signalling, panel board and tracks) beginning at the Faridabad New Town railway station on the Agra-Delhi chord in Haryana. This means that passengers travelling to Mathura from New Delhi and back will face issues. Due to the disruption, the operating services of more than 44 local and Mail/Express trains on the New Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal section will be cancelled on December 22 and 23. In fact, many Many Mail/Express trains will be cancelled on December 21 and the routes of more than 10 Mail/Express trains will be diverted.

An interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus so that it gets impossible for a signal to be displayed unless the forward route is proven safe. Reportedly, the project work is going on the fourth line of Hazrat Nizammudin – Palwal section which comes under the Delhi’s division of NR zone. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the project has been completed from Palwal to Ballabhgarh and Tughlakabad to Nizzamuddin. But the project is incomplete from Ballabhgarh to New Town, Faridabad and Tughlakabad. According to the report, railway authorities believe that once the fourth line project gets complete, the local trains from New Delhi to Palwal will resume operation without any snag. After this, the regular passengers will be relieved and the congestion on the second main line will also decrease.

If you are planning to travel over this weekend, then it would be advisable to check the status of your respective trains with the railway authorities. Meanwhile, according to the railway officials, the following local trains will remain cancelled for two days, i.e., on December 22 and December 23.

List of cancelled local trains:

30 shuttle trains departing from New Delhi and going to Palwal, Kosi Kalan, Shakurbasti, Aligarh will be cancelled.

Train number 64076 New Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64077 Palwal – New Delhi

Train number 64078 New Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64062 Old Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64061 Palwal – Old Delhi

Train number 64570 Nizamuddin – Koi Kalan

Train number 64569 Kosi Kalan – Nizamuddin

Train number 64012 Shakurbasti – Palwal

Train number 64011 Palwal – Shakurbasti

Train number 64052 Ghaziabad – Palwal

Train number 64014 Shakurbasti – Palwal

Train number 64013 Palwal – Shakurbasti

Train number 64016 Shakurbasti – Palwal

Train number 64015 Palwal – Shakurbasti

Train number 64017 Palwal – Shakurbasti

Train number 64080 New Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64082 New Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64064 Old Delhi – Palwal

Train number 64168 Aligarh -Palwal

Train number 64167 Palwal – Aligarh

Train number 64902 Ghaziabad – Kosi Kalan

Train number 64071 Ballabhgarh – Shakurbasti

Train number 64055 Palwal – New Delhi

Train number 64057 Palwal – Ghaziabad

Train number 64073 Kosi Kalan – New Delhi

Train number 64019 Palwal – Shakurbasti

Train number 64051 Palwal – Ghaziabad

Train number 64908 Shakurbasti – Ballabhgarh

Additionally, Train number 64493 Palwal – Nizammudin will begin its journey from Faridabad while Train number 64494 Nizammudin – Palwal shuttle will end its journey running only till Faridabad.

List of cancelled mail/express trains on two days:

Train number 09810 Nizammuddin – Kota Special cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 09809 Kota – Nizamuddin Special cancelled on December 21 and 22

Train number 12918 Nizammudin – Ahmedabad Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 12917 Ahmedabad – Nizammudin Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 21

Train number 12191 New Delhi – Jabalpur Super Fast Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12192 Jabalpur – New Delhi Super Fast Express cancelled on December 21 and 22

Train number 12060 Nizamuddin -Kota Jan Shatabdi Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 14318 Dehradun – Indore Junction Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 14317 Indore – Dehradun Express cancelled on December 23

Train number 12248 Nizamuddin – Bandra Yuva Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 12247 Bandra – Nizamuddin Yuva Express cancelled on December 23

Train number 12190 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Mahakoshal Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12189 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Mahakoshal Express cancelled on December 21 and 22

Train number 12122 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur MP Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 12121 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 21

Train number 12448/22448 Nizamuddin – Manikpur/Khajuraho Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12447/22447 Manikpur/Khajuraho – Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 23

Train number 12629 Yeswanthpur – Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 20

Train number 12649 Yeswanthpur – Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 21

Train number 12650 Nizamuddin – Yeswanthpur Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express cancelled on December 23 and 24

Train number 22416 New Delhi – Visakhapatnam AP Express cancelled on December 23

Train number 22415 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi AP Express cancelled on December 25 – journey starting on December 21

Train number 22458 Nangal Dam – Nanded Super Fast Express cancelled on December 21- journey starting on December 20

Train number 22457 Nanded – Nangal Dam Super Fast Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 22660 Dehradun – Kochuveli Super Fast Express cancelled on December 24

Train number 22659 Kochuveli – Dehradun Super Fast Express cancelled on December 21

Train number 19326 Indore Amritsar Express cancelled on December 21 – journey starting on December 22

Train number 19325 Amritsar – Indore Express cancelled on December 20 – journey starting on December 21

Train number 12716 Amritsar – Nanded Sachkhand Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12715 Nanded – Amritsar Sachkhand Express cancelled on December 20 and 21

Train number 12060 Nizamuddin – Kota Janshatabdi Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12059 Kota – Nizamuddin Janshatabdi Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 14318 Dehradun – Indore Express cancelled on December 22

Train number 14317 Indore – Dehradun Express cancelled on December 23

Train number 12190 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Mahakaushal Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 12189 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express cancelled on December 21 and 22

Train number 14212 New Delhi – Agra Cantt Agra Intercity Express cancelled on December 21 and 22

Train number 14211 Agra Cantt – New Delhi Agra Intercity Express cancelled on December 22 and 23

Train number 18477 Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express – journey starting on December 19, 20 and 21 will now remain cancelled

Train number 18478 Haridwar-Puri Utkal Express – journey starting on December 22, 23 and 24 will now remain cancelled

Train number 18237 Bilaspur-Amritsar Chhatishgarh Express – journey starting on December 21 will now remain cancelled

Train number 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhatishgarh Express – journey starting on December 23 will now remain cancelled

Train number 18507 Vishakhapattnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express – journey starting on December 21 will now remain cancelled

Train number 18508 Amritsar-Vishakhapattnam Hirakud Express – journey starting on December 26 will now remain cancelled

List of the mail/express trains which will halt for a specific duration at some stations:

Train number 12431 Trivandrum Central-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will stop on December 22 at Palwal station for 45 minutes.

Train number 51901 Agra Cantt-Delh will stop on December 22 for the 90 minutes between Palwal-Ballabgarh station.

Train number 12780 Nizamuddin-Vasco-de-Gama Goa Express will stop on December 22 for 15 minutes at Faridabad Station.

Train number 12780 Nizamuddin-Vasco-de-Gama Goa Express will stop on December 23 for 30 minutes at Faridabad Station.

Train number 12406 Nizamuddin-Bhusaval Gondwana Express will stop on December 23 for 15 minutes at Tughlakabad Station.

Train number 12901 Nizamuddin-Bandra Terminus Garibath Express will stop on December 23 for 10 minutes at Okhla Station.

Train number 51901 Agra Cantt-Delhi will stop on December 23 with the stop at Agra Cantt-Palwal station for 100 minutes.

List of diverted trains:



Train number 11078 Jhelum Express will pass through Chipyana Buzurg, Khurja, Mitawal and Agra Cantt

Train number 12626 New Delhi – Trivandram Central Kerala Express will pass through Chipyana Buzurg, Khurja, Mitawal and Agra Cantt

Train number 12625 Trivandram – New Delhi Central Kerala Express will pass through Agra Cantt, Mitawal, Khurja, Chipyana Buzurg

Train number 14624 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Chhindwara Patalkot Express will pass through Patel Nagar, Rewari, Alwar and Mathura junction

Train number 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Chennai Central Andaman Express will pass through Rohtak, Asthal Bohar, Rewari, Alwar and Mathura Junction

Train number 19024 Firozpur Janata Express will pass through Rohtak, Asthal Bohar, Rewari, Alwar and Mathura

Train number 19023 Firozpur Janata Express will pass through Mathura, Rewari, Asthal Bohar and Rohtak

Train number 12617 Ernakulum Mangla Express will pass through Agra Cantt, Mitawal, Khurja, Chipyana Buzurg

Train number 12484 Amritsar – Kochuveli Express will pass through Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rewari and Kota

Train number 13007 Udyan Abha Toofan Express will pass through Mathura, Rewari and Asthal Bohar

Train number 22125 Nagpur – Amritsar Superfast Express will pass through Agra, Mitawal, Khurja, Meerut City, Saharanpur and Ambala Cantt

Change in date of diversion

The 19023 Mumbai-Fireozepur Janata Express – Journey starting on December 21 will run on diverted route instead of December 20

The 13007 Howrah-Sriganganagar Udhan Abha Toofan Express – Journey starting on December 21 will run on diverted route instead of December 20.

Restoration of diverted trains on proper route:

1. Train number 12724 New Delhi Hyderabad Telangana Express which was earlier notified to run on diverted route will now run on its proper route.

2. Train number 11058 Amrisar-Dadar Express which was earlier notified to run on diverted route will now run on its proper route.

3. Train number 12622 New Delhi-Chennai Tamilnadu Express which was earlier notified to run on diverted route will now run on its proper route.

4. Train number 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangla Laksh Deep Express which was earlier notified to run on diverted route will now run on its proper route.

In the advent of this situation, with the trains getting cancelled and diverted, here are a few alternatives for passengers: