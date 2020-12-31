Indian Railways passengers, note! Revamped IRCTC website to be launched with new features; details here

The upgraded website will boast better features and facilities for the passengers.

Indian Railways passengers, soon you will be able to book tickets online more easily! The official e-ticketing website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set for an upgradation. According to various news reports, the revamped official IRCTC e-ticketing web portal will be launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on 31 December 2020. The upgraded website will boast better features and facilities for the passengers. The Railway Minister had reviewed the upgradation being worked for the ticket booking website. According to him, the e-ticketing web portal should offer holistic convenience to travellers for their railway journeys.

The national transporter has been working on the IRCTC website to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of the e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features as well as user-friendly simple design. The official e-ticketing web portal of IRCTC provides online passenger reservation facility in the train services being run over the Indian Railways network. According to an ANI report, since the year 2014, a new emphasis is being given on improving the experience of passengers in the booking of train tickets as well as travelling conveniences.

The Railway Minister felt that the e-ticketing website of IRCTC remains the first contact point for those who are travelling with Indian Railways and that experience of booking tickets for the journey must be friendly and convenient. Under the Modi government’s new digital India initiative, more and more people across the country are now moving towards booking the train tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters at railway stations. Therefore, the Railway Ministry believes that the IRCTC ticket booking website needs to really double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself.

In the year 2018, the e-ticketing website of Indian Railways was upgraded and the need to ‘Log In’ was done away with. Also, various other modern features were introduced such as Vikalp feature, waitlist prediction feature, new user interface, payment option by six banks as ‘preferred banks’, etc.