Indian Railways passengers note! Reaching the New Delhi Railway station from Ajmeri Gate gets hassle-free

New Delhi Railway Station after its beautification program

Great news for Indian Railways passengers in New Delhi! Now, you will be able to reach the New Delhi Railway station easily by escaping traffic jams! In a new development, travel from Ajmeri Gate to New Delhi Railway station has become much easier. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, several new lanes have been constructed on a 40 metre wide road from Bhavbhuti Marg at Ajmeri Gate. Hence, passengers taking the Ajmeri Gate route can take the Bhavbhuti Marg as the new lanes directly lead to the main porch of New Delhi railway station. By this route, passengers will be able to travel easily to the station as the lanes are devoid of any bottleneck jams. Earlier the roads from Ajmeri Gate were plagued with hour-long traffic jams during peak hours, which posed a big problem for regular commuters.

According to the report, a six metre broad skywalk will also be constructed which will be connected to all the station platforms. The skywalk will also be connected with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line station, Airport Express metro line, taxi stand, prepaid booth as well as the bus stand. The skywalk will also be inclusive of staircase and lifts and will have special facilities for the differently-abled.

The New Delhi railway station is being developed as a world-class station by Indian Railways. In this regard, many new passenger-friendly amenities have been made available at the station, namely prepaid parking, VIP parking, parks, rest rooms, restaurants and other facilities. As many as 7 crore passengers will be benefited with these developments, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways with its station beautification and redevelopment initiative has also successfully given a makeover to the New Delhi railway station. Being one of the prominent railway stations in the national capital, it has been redeveloped with vibrant and colorful paintings across its premises. The station boasts of attractive designs, patterns and sketches. The station building has now become more colourful and attractive than ever. Recently, Piyush Goyal said that along with the cleaner platforms, the station is now also giving the benefits of energy generation from solar panels to its passengers.