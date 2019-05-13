Indian Railways passengers note! New monsoon time table to be followed for trains coming to Rajkot; details

Published: May 13, 2019 4:56:49 PM

This has been done due to the likelihood of heavy rains as well as blockade in coastal areas of Konkan Railway. The new time table will be followed and will be implemented for a few trains with effect from (w.e.f) June 10 to June 31.

A new monsoon time table has been issued for the trains passing through the Konkan Railway line

Are you planning to travel by train in the coming month of June? If yes, then you might want to check the new time table issued by Indian Railways for a few trains. According to a tweet shared by the Western Railway zone, a new monsoon time table has been issued for the trains passing through the Konkan Railway line. This has been done due to the likelihood of heavy rains as well as blockade in coastal areas of Konkan Railway during the monsoon season. The new time table will be followed and will be implemented for a few trains with effect from (w.e.f) June 10 to June 31.

As a result of the new timings, the schedule of the following down trains coming to the Rajkot Division has been revised as under for the Rajkot railway station. The trains which will be following the new monsoon time table and whose arrival, as well as departure, have been revised are as follows:

  • Train number 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express will arrive at Rajkot on Wednesday and Thursday. The trains’ previous timing of arrival was 3:36 AM and departure was 3:41 AM. As per the new timings of the train followed between June 10-June 31, it will arrive at 5:20 AM and depart at 5:25 AM.
  • Train number 22907 Madgaon-Hapa Express will arrive at Rajkot .on Saturday The trains’ previous timing of arrival was 8:33 AM and departure was 8:43 AM. As per the new timings of the train followed between June 10-June 31, its’ arrival and departure timings will stay the same.
  • Train number 16334 Trivandrum-Veraval Express will arrive at Rajkot on Wednesday. The trains’ previous timing of arrival was 11:52 AM and departure was 12:02 PM. As per the new timings of the train followed between June 10-June 31, its’ arrival and departure timings will stay the same.
  • Train number 16338 Ernakulam-Okhla Express will arrive at Rajkot on Friday and Sunday. The trains’ previous timing of arrival was 11:52 AM and departure was 12:02 PM. As per the new timings of the train followed between June 10-June 31, its’ arrival and departure timings will stay the same.
  • Train number 19261 Kochiveli-Porbandar Express will arrive at Rajkot on Tuesday. The trains’ previous timing of arrival was 3:36 AM and departure was 3:41 AM. s per the new timings of the train followed between June 10-June 31, it will arrive at 5:20 AM and depart at 5:25 AM.

In addition to these, the timings of other intermediate stations of the trains mentioned above will also change accordingly. The passengers must check the timings before the commencement of scheduled journey to avoid any last-minute hassle or inconvenience.

The zone also shared that there will be no change in timings of up direction trains which proceed from the Western Railway zone to Konkan Railway.

