Indian Railways passengers note! Get 5% bonus on recharge through R-wallet for unreserved ticket booking

Unreserved ticket booking by R-wallet: Big news for Indian Railways passengers! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has taken a step to enhance digitization in Indian Railways. The ministry has recently decided to extend the existing scheme of granting a bonus of 5 per cent of the recharge value at the time of recharge of R-wallet in case of unreserved ticket booking through a mobile phone. The extension has been made for a period of six months i.e., up to 24 August 2019. The step to grant a bonus of 5 per cent at the time of recharge of R-wallet for unreserved ticket booking was taken by the Railway Ministry to encourage paperless ticketing among railway passengers.

The unreserved ticket booking can be done through the UTS mobile app, which can be downloaded by Android, iOS and Windows phone users. Railway passengers using the UTS mobile app can book the train ticket on mobile phone easily, following which he/she can show the digital copy of the ticket when asked by a TTE. The application also permits the passenger to show the booked ticket to the TTE without any internet connection.

Other than R-wallet, passengers also have the option to pay through other payment modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking etc., while booking unreserved tickets on the UTS app. Besides mobile application, passengers can go to the official UTS website utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in for recharge. It should be noted that with the help of UTS app, a passenger can book only four tickets at a time. Other than booking unreserved tickets, the app also allows passengers to purchase platform tickets as well as season tickets.

Interestingly, last year in the month of November, Indian Railways had introduced the UTS on mobile app for all non-suburban sections across all zones. The step was taken by the ministry to make it easier and convenient for passengers to buy unreserved train tickets even for long-distance train journeys.