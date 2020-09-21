Indian Railways passengers note! Clone trains to arrive at destinations 2-3 hours before parent trains

These clone special trains are primarily 3-AC train services with higher speeds, fewer halts, and departure time before the parent train.

Indian Railways starts clone trains! With Indian Railways rolling out 40 clone trains on high traffic routes from today, waitlisted passengers can now hope to reach their destinations around two to three hours before the corresponding parent trains. These clone special trains are primarily 3-AC train services with higher speeds, fewer halts, and departure time before the parent train. These trains will be a boon for those railway passengers who have to travel in an emergency or have made last-minute plans, according to a senior official quoted in a PTI report. The stoppages of these trains will be limited to operational halts or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any), thereby reducing the travel time.

According to the official, the national transporter is assuming that during these times, passengers will only travel in an emergency situation. Indian Railways wants to make sure that on the high traffic routes, all passengers who want to travel can be accommodated. From today, 20 pairs of clone trains have been introduced on high demand routes of Indian Railways, with most trains between Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The tickets for 19 pairs of these clone trains, each comprising of 18 coaches, will be charged at the rates of Humsafar Express rates. While one clone train, comprising of 22 coaches, between Lucknow and Delhi will be at par with the rates of Janshatabdi Express. According to Indian Railways, the advance reservation period for these clone train services will be 10 days. The ticket booking for these trains opened at 8:00 AM on 19 September 2020.

The official further stated that clone trains will run ahead of the already operating special train services. To decide how much of a head start the clone trains will be given, the zonal railways have been given flexibility. According to him, depending on commercial viability and the availability of path, it can be one or four hours or it can be even more. The sources quoted in the report said as of now, no dynamic fare is being charged for these clone trains, however, it can be considered in the near future.

As per the list of trains being run by the national transporter, under East Central Railways, 10 trains will run between Bihar and Delhi and they will originate and terminate at Saharsa, Rajendra Nagar, Rajgir, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Under, Northeast Frontier Railways, two trains will be operated from Bihar: Katihar to the national capital and back. A total of 10 trains will be operated by the Northern Railway zone between Delhi and Bihar and back, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, Punjab to West Bengal, West Bengal to Delhi, among others.

Under the South Central Railway zone, two trains will be operated between Danapur (Bihar) to Secunderabad and back. The South Western Railway zone will operate six trains between Karnataka-Bihar, Goa-Delhi, and Karnataka-Delhi. Under Western Railways, 10 trains will be operated between Bihar (Darbhanga)-Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Gujarat (Ahmedabad)-Bihar (Patna), Delhi-Gujarat, Mumbai-Punjab, Bihar (Chhapra) to Gujarat (Surat).