Indian Railways passengers note! Another traffic block announced; several trains cancelled, many affected

Passengers alert! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is undertaking massive maintenance works in order to upgrade existing tracks and also make sure that the railway infrastructure is in place for secure and smooth movement of trains. Several traffic blocks have been announced by Indian Railways, some extending to over a month. These traffic blocks affect the movement of existing trains, causing delays, diversions, short terminations and sometimes even cancellation of trains. One such block has been announced by the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways. This traffic block of 11 hours has been announced to strengthen the infrastructure of Railway, Firozpur Division. The 11 hours mega traffic block is aimed at providing RCC box segments for construction of low height subway in lieu of level crossing No.S-58 at kms 383.760 in Firozpur Yard. Consequently, the following trains will be affected as under:

List of cancelled trains:

14625 Delhi SaraiRohilla-Firozpur Intercity on 27.06.2018

14626 Firozpur – Delhi SaraiRohilla Intercity on 28.06.2018

54561 Bathinda-Firozpur Passenger on 27.06.2018

54572 Firozpue-Ludhiana Passenger on 27.06.2018

54571 Ludhiana-Firozpur Passenger on 27.06.2018

54562 Firozpur-Bathinda Passenger on 28.06.2018

54642 Firozpur-Delhi Passenger on 27.06.2018

54641 Delhi-Firozpur Passenger on 28.06.2018

74931 Jallandhar City- Firozpur DMU on 27.06.2018

74940 Firozpur – Jallandhar City DMU on 27.06.2018

74937 Jallandhar City- Firozpur DMU on 27.06.2018

74939 Jallandhar City- Firozpur DMU on 27.06.2018

74932 Firozpur – Jallandhar City DMU on 28.06.2018

74934 Firozpur – Jallandhar City DMU on 28.06.2018

74973/74976 Firozpur – Fazilka- Firozpur DMU on 27.06.2018

Diversion of trains during block:

19223 Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express on 26.06.18 diverted to run via Bathinda-Dhuri-Ludhiana-Jalandhar City

19224 Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Express on 27.06.18 diverted to run via Jalandhar City-Ludhiana-Dhuri-Bathinda

Short termination of trains

13307 Dhanbad- Firozpur Ganga Satluj Express commencing journey on 25.06.18 to be short-terminated at Ludhiana. The journey has been partially cancelled between Ludhiana-Firozpur.

14629 Ludhiana-Firozpur Sutlej Express commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Ferozeshah -Ludhiana.

54045 Jind-Firozpur Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Kasubegu. The journey has been partially cancelled between Kasubegu -Firozpur.

54563 Bathinda-Firozpur Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Kasubegu. The journey has been partially cancelled between Kasubegu -Firozpur.

54051 Ludhiana-Firozpur Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Ferozeshah – Firozpur.

74961 Ludhiana-Firozpur DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Ferozeshah – Firozpur.

74963 Ludhiana-Firozpur DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Ferozeshah – Firozpur.

74933 Jallandhar City -Firozpur DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at Mahalam. The journey has been partially cancelled between Mahalam – Firozpur.

74935 Jallandhar City -Firozpur DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 to be short-terminated at MallanwalaKhas. The journey has been partially cancelled between MallanwalaKhas – Firozpur.

Short origination of trains:

13308 Firozpur– Dhanbad Ganga Satluj Express commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Ludhiana. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur – Ludhiana.

14630 Firozpur- Ludhiana Sutlej Express commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur -Ferozeshah.

54046 Firozpur – Jind Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Kasubegu. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Kasubegu.

54564 Firozpur-Bathinda-Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Kasubegu. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Kasubegu.

54052 Firozpur–Ludhiana Passenger commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Ferozeshah.

74962 Firozpur- Ludhiana DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Ferozeshah.

74964 Firozpur- Ludhiana DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Ferozeshah. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Ferozeshah.

74936 Firozpur- Jallandhar City DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from Mahalam. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur- Mahalam.

74938 Firozpur- Jallandhar City DMU commencing journey on 27.06.18 will short originate from MallanwalaKhas. The journey has been partially cancelled between Firozpur – MallanwalaKhas.

Rescheduling Of Train:

The 54643 Jallandhar City- Firozpur passenger journey commencing on 27.06.2018 will be rescheduled to depart from Firozpur at 05.35 PM instead of 02.50 PM.