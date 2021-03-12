Indian Railways passengers may have to wait more! Resumption of all trains to take time

For the full resumption of passenger trains across the Indian Railways network, passengers may have to wait longer.

The operation of passenger trains was suspended by Indian Railways, following the enforced nationwide lockdown last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Keeping in view the demand, some passenger trains were started by the national transporter. However, for the full resumption of passenger trains across the Indian Railways network, passengers may have to wait longer. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the decision to normalize the operation of all passenger trains will be taken only after the permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Demand-based special trains that are currently being operated, will be continued even further, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

According to the Railway Ministry, so far, 75 per cent of Mail and Express trains have been started, while 100 per cent of local and suburban trains have been made operational. But the number of trains running at present is still much less than the total number of trains. Before full resumption of all train operations, the railway routes that are required the most will be taken care of. Thus, demand-based trains will be run by Indian Railways. Considering the growing number of passengers, the number of trains is also increased in the form of clone trains. But on the routes with less demand, trains are currently not being operated at the moment, the report said.

The speed of special trains that are currently being run has almost doubled. Emphasis is given on train services, cleanliness, timely departure and arrival of trains. Besides, to avoid COVID-19, every instruction is being followed. The national transporter claims that there has been a tremendous improvement in railway services. Meanwhile, by increasing freight rates, an unprecedented increase in freight earnings has been recorded by Indian Railways. Additionally, Indian Railways is also giving emphasis on digitalizing the functioning of the national transporter, the report added.