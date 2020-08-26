Indian Railways’ passengers, get ready for airport-like stations in Bihar! These five stations identified

These railway stations will be developed on the pattern of airports.

Get ready for airport-like stations as Indian Railways is all set to introduce five ultra-modern stations in Bihar! The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to redevelop a total of five railway stations in the state of Bihar under East Central Railway zone. The stations that will be redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as commercial hubs are Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, and Singrauli. According to details shared by RLDA, these railway stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as restaurants, food plaza, parking zones with links to station platforms, cafeteria, Internet, shopping areas as well as medical emergency booth among others in order to offer the best services and experiences to passengers.

According to Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, these five railway stations will be developed on the pattern of airports. Once the redevelopment works are over, these railway stations will provide world-class amenities for passengers’ convenience and comfort, he said. Dudeja believes that the proposed development of these railway stations in the state of Bihar will not only ensure better utilization but will also accentuate the value of the real estate in the region.

RLDA, which is a statutory body under the Railway Ministry, has taken up the redevelopment works of several railway stations across the Indian Railways network. At present, the authority is working on the redevelopment and modernization of 62 railway stations in a phased manner. In addition to this, IRSDC has taken up another 61 railway stations for their upgradation and modernization.

In the first phase of the station redevelopment project, RLDA has prioritized prominent railway stations of the country like New Delhi, Dehradun, Tirupati, Puducherry, and Nellore. According to RLDA, the railway stations across the country will be redeveloped and upgraded on a PPP Model as a part of the Modi government’s Smart City Projects.