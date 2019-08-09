Indian Railways passengers cheer! Trains and coaches to become swankier, cleaner with these steps

Various projects have been launched to give an infrastructural boost to the trains on the Indian Railways network

Big infrastructural boost for Indian Railways! In its endeavour to provide passenger safety and convenience, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several new steps. The repair and improvement of Indian Railways passenger coaches is a continuous process. From periodic maintenance to mid-life rehabilitation, there have been several steps taken and various projects launched in order to give an essential infrastructural boost to the trains on the network and the railway stations. Below are some of the steps Indian Railways is taking to upgrade coaches in order to improve passengers train journey:

Project Utkrisht:

Indian Railways had launched Project Utkrisht in the month of April 2018 in order to improve the condition of ICF-design coaches operating on Mail /Express trains. The project involves upgradation of as many as 640 rakes of Mail / Express trains which has been taken up under Project Utkrisht for the improvement in patronized train services.

The cleanliness of coach interiors, toilets, exteriors of train coaches is being taken up under Project Utkrisht. The train coaches are also being painted with a new and vibrant colour scheme. This redevelopment work in more than 135 rakes has already been completed under the project.

Induction of modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches:

In order to provide safer and more comfortable journey to the passengers, the Railway Ministry decided to proliferate or induct the modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and also to convert trains operating with conventional ICF type coaches to LHB coaches, in a phased manner.

The production units of the network are now only being manufactured as LHB coaches from the year 2018-19, and presently, as many as 411 pairs of trains on Indian Railways are being operated with the LHB coaches. Recently, the semi-high speed Train 19-set of Vande Bharat service had also been introduced between the New Delhi – Varanasi route.

Project Swarn:

Indian Railways had launched Project Swarn in the month of May 2017 with the objective of significantly improving the passenger experience in premium Indian Railways trains. This project was taken up across multiple dimensions, which include the redevelopment of coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, linen in the premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi train services. The redevelopment work under Project Swarn has already been completed in 58 out of 67 rakes on the Indian Railways network.

The coaches operating on the Indian Railways network are worked upon through periodic stipulated maintenance schedules during which the required repairs are attended to. The systems have been put in place in order to ensure that the passenger coaches which have completed their prescribed service life or are unfit for the service, are not allowed for running train services on the network.

Indian Railways also undertakes mid-life Rehabilitation (MLR) of the conventional integral coach factory (ICF) manufactured type mainline coaches, which have been in service for around 12-15 years, in a regular programmed manner. This includes extensive body repairs, bogie repairs, wheel overhauling, trimming of berths, painting, water tank repairs are done on these coaches.