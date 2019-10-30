Indian Railways passengers cheer! Punctuality of Rajdhani & Shatabdi trains improves from last year

Piyush Goyal has directed all the zonal railways on the network to operate trains at the maximum permissible speed.

Indian Railways trains shows improvement in punctuality from last year! Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains, which are one of the fastest and more premium passenger trains on the Indian Railways network, have shown improvement in punctuality in the current fiscal year as compared to last year. According to a PTI report, the data received in an RTI reply reveals that around 18 per cent of the Rajdhani trains and nine percent of the Shatabdi trains on the network were running late for the first six months in this fiscal year. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, 23 percent of the Rajdhani trains and 13 percent of the Shatabdi trains were delayed.

Along with these, 44 percent of the Garib Rath Express trains got delayed and 53 percent of the Suvidha Express trains were delayed between the months of April to September 2019.

Till the month of September of this fiscal year, Indian Railways recorded the punctuality of around 74 per cent Mail/Express trains and 71 percent of passenger trains respectively. According to the report, a Bhopal-based activist asked for the Indian Railways punctuality figures from the financial year 2016-2017 to financial year 2019-2020 (till the month of September). The RTI data reveals that Indian Railways has improved the punctuality performance of Garib Rath Express trains from 60 percent in the year 2018-2019 to almost 65 percent.

However, the performance of Suvidha trains has drastically come down from 64.87 percent of the previous fiscal year to 47 percent in the current fiscal 2019-2020. Similarly, in the year 2018-19, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains was found to be 69.23 percent while that of passenger trains, punctuality recorded was 68 percent.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stated in its report last year, that the cause of train delays was due to some defects in the Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment program, worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and also due to the lack of space for the trains on railway stations.

Recently, Indian Railways also introduced a system linking its trains to a satellite network of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) to collect the real-time updates for making sure that the trains operate on time. Along with this, various modernisation drives such as laying of new railway tracks and improvement in signalling systems have also been introduced.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed all the zonal railways on the network to operate trains at the maximum permissible speed. Additionally, all factors which contributed to the slowing down of trains, such as the unmanned level crossings (UMLC’s), non-interlocked sections as well as single-line operations have been eliminated by the Railway Ministry on a faster mode.