Indian Railways passengers can now watch movies on the go! Entertainment on Demand introduced in these trains

Currently, the cost-free facility is available for passengers in Patna Rajdhani Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express. (representative image)

Good news for movie buffs! From now on, you can enjoy your Indian Railways train journeys by watching onboard movies of your choice. In a bid to enhance passenger experience, Indian Railways has recently introduced ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility in select trains. According to details shared by Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, the East Central Railway zone has introduced ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility in select trains.

Currently, the cost-free facility is available for passengers in Patna Rajdhani Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express. In addition to these two trains, the ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility will soon begin in six more trains. Under this system, passengers can watch movies and programs by streaming on their devices.

The ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility is available to stream on Vuliv player, which can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple app store. The WiFi based media server can connect up to as many as 90 persons at a time for media streaming in each coach. The facility provides over 12,000 programs and over 7,000 movies for train passengers to choose from. Also, a special section for kids, as well as a special section on devotional videos, are also available.

The ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility is an initiative started by Danapur Division of East Central Railway zone. Under this, more than 500 hours of content is available in the local media server that provides un-interrupted movies and programs without any internet connection locally. Passengers do not have pay or use his/her own data pack for availing the ‘Entertainment on demand’ on board service.

Watch Video: Tejas Express exclusive review: IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In eight pair of long-distance trains, as many as 220 coaches will support the ‘Entertainment on demand’ facility. Besides Patna Rajdhani and Sampoorna Kranti Express, the facility will soon be available in train number 13237/38 Patna Kota Express, train number 13239/40 Patna Kota Express, Suvidha Express, Humsafar Express, Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express.