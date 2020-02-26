Indian Railways passengers can now enjoy hygienic food at KSR Bengaluru station with new outlet

The newly opened ‘NUTY- Nutritious and Tasty’ food outlet at KSR Bengaluru railway station offers a variety of dishes.

Hungry while waiting for your train? Don’t know where to order food? Do not worry! From now on, if you are travelling from or waiting at Indian Railways’ KSR Bengaluru railway station, you can enjoy healthy and tasty meals at NUTY! According to Indian Railways, NUTY offers a variety of food items that are prepared by expert chefs. Recently, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Limited in partnership with ‘NUTY- Nutritious and Tasty’ has opened a food outlet of the franchise at KSR Bengaluru railway station. Thus, passengers or railway users can now visit the food outlet for appetizing breakfast, non-vegetarian (chicken), vegetarian and seafood meals.

The newly opened ‘NUTY- Nutritious and Tasty’ food outlet at KSR Bengaluru railway station offers a variety of dishes. It also claims to serve all-natural and no preservatives food items. The Breakfast is available for Rs 40, under which options like tomato rice, lemon rice, tamarind rice, mint rice, upma, vermicelli upma, pongal, tomato pongal are available. The vegetarian meals are available for Rs 60, which offers options like veg biryani, veg curry with roti, channa masala with roti, palak paneer with roti.

The non-vegetarian (chicken) meals are available for Rs 80, which have options of chicken biryani, chicken curry with roti, chicken curry with parotta, chettinadu chicken curry. The seafood meals are available for rs 100, which offers options like fish kheema with roti, fish biryani, prawns biryani, chettinadu fish curry with rice, bengali mustard fish curry with rice, andhra chepala pulusu with rice.

Currently, IRSDC is carrying out massive redevelopment works at various railway stations across the country, giving them swankier makeover like never before. Under this initiative, soon, Indian Railways will boast many airport-like hubs. Some of the stations, which are being transformed into world-class hubs include Habibganj, Gandhinagar, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh, Surat stations among many others.