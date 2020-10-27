Indian Railways passengers, book free train tickets using reward points! See features of IRCTC SBI RuPay Card

The new IRCTC SBI RuPay Card is more convenient, faster and secure.

IRCTC SBI RuPay Card: Indian Railways passengers, book free train tickets using reward points! With an aim to give a boost to the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Make in India initiatives, a contactless credit card – IRCTC SBI RuPay Card was launched by State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a few months ago. The new IRCTC SBI RuPay Card that is claimed to be more convenient, faster and secure, is equipped with Near Field Communication technology. Take a look at some of the exclusive features of the IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card:

There is no joining fee till 31 March 2021

Up to 10 per cent back as reward points on Indian Railways ticket bookings made through IRCTC web portal (1 reward point = Rupee 1)

Users can redeem their reward points for free train tickets for themselves, family and friends

Users can get 350 bonus reward points on transaction of Rs 500 or above in first 45 days

1 per cent transaction charges waiver on train ticket booking through IRCTC website

It also offers complimentary premium railway lounge access (1 visit per quarter)

Fuel surcharge waiver of 1 per cent across all petrol pumps

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) feature active for contactless and online transactions; wallet feature for tap and go payments at the metro, tolls, platforms tickets, etc., will be enabled soon

The IRCTC SBI RuPay Card offers various benefits for online shoppers. Customers can get discounts on Medlife, Fitternity, Me N Moms, etc. Also, the card offered welcoming benefits to its customers like up to 40 per cent discount on pathology, 18 per cent off on buying medicines from 1Mg, 10 per cent fee waiver on any UpGrad course, Rs 250 off on shopping at The Man Company, 10 per cent discount on Apollo as well as 10 per cent discount on Mamaearth Pharmacy.