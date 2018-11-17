Indian Railways passengers alert! Several trains cancelled, diverted due to farmers’ protests; full list

The rail-roko agitation by farmers has resulted in several Indian Railways trains being cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated.

Indian Railways train services under Northern Railways hit! Farmers in Punjab, today blocked Indian Railways tracks near the Dasua region, protesting against the state government over the issue of non-payment of sugarcane dues. This rail-roko agitation by farmers has resulted in several Indian Railways trains being cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated. According to a Northern Railways release, as many as 81 trains have been affected for November 17, 18, 19 and 20. The release stated that the rail-roko agitation started at around 12:15 hours today and is still going on. “Nearly 250 protesters gathered at level crossing No A-82 between Dasua and Khuda Kurala stations and squatted on tracks thereby blocking both up and down rail traffic,” Northern Railway spokesperson said. Below is the full list of trains that have been affected due to the farmers’ agitation:

List of trains cancelled on 17.11.2018

14034 Katra-Delhi Jammu Mail 14610 Katra-Rishikesh Hemkunt Express 12260 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto 12446 Katra-New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti 14646 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Shalimar Express 22462 Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Express 74904 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger 54621 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger 74903 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger 74902 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger 22461 New Delhi-Katra Sri Shakti Express 12445 Delhi-Jammu/Katra Sampark Kranti 14033 Jammu-Katra Mail 22401 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udhampur AC Express 14036 Pathankot-Delhi Dhauladhar Express 14504 Katra-Kalka Express 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar passenger 74642 Amritsar-Jalandhar passenger 54616 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger 54615 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger 74675 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger Bharat Darshan Jalandhar-Katra

List of trains cancelled on 18.11.2018

22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Express 14612 Katra-Varanasi Express 54622 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger 54626 Jalandhar passenger 54672 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger 54611 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger 54613 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger

List of trains cancelled on 19.11.2018

54625 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger 54621 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger

List of trains cancelled on 20.11.2018

14611 Varanasi-Katra Express 54612 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger

Below is the list of trains that have been diverted, short-terminated or short-originated:

According to a Northern Railway official who Financial Express Online spoke to, Indian Railways will review the situation again tomorrow morning and decide if more trains need to be cancelled, short-terminated, diverted or short-originated. Track this space for updates.