Indian Railways passengers alert! Several trains cancelled, diverted due to farmers’ protests; full list

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 11:21 PM

Indian Railways train services under Northern Railways hit! Farmers in Punjab, today blocked Indian Railways tracks near the Dasua region, protesting against the state government over the issue of non-payment of sugarcane dues.

Indian railways cancels trains due tp Punjab farmers protestThe rail-roko agitation by farmers has resulted in several Indian Railways trains being cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated.

Indian Railways train services under Northern Railways hit! Farmers in Punjab, today blocked Indian Railways tracks near the Dasua region, protesting against the state government over the issue of non-payment of sugarcane dues. This rail-roko agitation by farmers has resulted in several Indian Railways trains being cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated. According to a Northern Railways release, as many as 81 trains have been affected for November 17, 18, 19 and 20. The release stated that the rail-roko agitation started at around 12:15 hours today and is still going on. “Nearly 250 protesters gathered at level crossing No A-82 between Dasua and Khuda Kurala stations and squatted on tracks thereby blocking both up and down rail traffic,” Northern Railway spokesperson said. Below is the full list of trains that have been affected due to the farmers’ agitation:

List of trains cancelled on 17.11.2018

  1. 14034 Katra-Delhi Jammu Mail
  2. 14610 Katra-Rishikesh Hemkunt Express
  3. 12260 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto
  4. 12446 Katra-New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti
  5. 14646 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Shalimar Express
  6. 22462 Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Express
  7. 74904 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger
  8. 54621 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger
  9. 74903 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger
  10. 74902 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger
  11. 22461 New Delhi-Katra Sri Shakti Express
  12. 12445 Delhi-Jammu/Katra Sampark Kranti
  13. 14033 Jammu-Katra Mail
  14. 22401 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udhampur AC Express
  15. 14036 Pathankot-Delhi Dhauladhar Express
  16. 14504 Katra-Kalka Express
  17. 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar passenger
  18. 74642 Amritsar-Jalandhar passenger
  19. 54616 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger
  20. 54615 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger
  21. 74675 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger
  22. Bharat Darshan Jalandhar-Katra

List of trains cancelled on 18.11.2018

  1. 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express
  2. 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Express
  3. 14612 Katra-Varanasi Express
  4. 54622 Pathankot-Jalandhar passenger
  5. 54626 Jalandhar passenger
  6. 54672 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger
  7. 54611 Amritsar-Pathankot passenger
  8. 54613 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger

List of trains cancelled on 19.11.2018

  1. 54625 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger
  2. 54621 Jalandhar-Pathankot passenger

List of trains cancelled on 20.11.2018

  1. 14611 Varanasi-Katra Express
  2. 54612 Pathankot-Amritsar passenger

Below is the list of trains that have been diverted, short-terminated or short-originated:

Indian railways cancels trains due tp Punjab farmers protest

Indian railways cancels trains due tp Punjab farmers protest

According to a Northern Railway official who Financial Express Online spoke to, Indian Railways will review the situation again tomorrow morning and decide if more trains need to be cancelled, short-terminated, diverted or short-originated. Track this space for updates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways passengers alert! Several trains cancelled, diverted due to farmers’ protests; full list
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition