Indian Railways passengers alert! Flexi fares are here to stay; no plans to discontinue scheme

Indian Railways not to discontinue flexi fare scheme! Out of 13,452 trains that it runs, only 141 trains on the Indian Railways network have the flexi fare scheme. Since the launch of this scheme in September 2016, the overall occupancy of premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express has registered a continuous increase, PTI quoted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as saying. While replying to a query in the Lok Sabha on rising train fares, Goyal said that the flexi fare scheme is applicable in 32 out of these 141 trains for only a period of nine months. At present, there is no proposal to discontinue the scheme as through this scheme, additional earnings of Rs 2,426 crore has been generated since its introduction until June 2019, he said.

According to Goyal, the Indian Railways and airlines are two different transport modes which are not comparable in terms of connectivity, volume and convenience. In case of airlines, there is no fixed maximum limit on fare, whereas Indian Railways has fixed maximum fare throughout the year. The air fare varies significantly, depending on the time of operation, travel duration, stoppages, carrier, origin-destination pair, etc. On the other hand, the rail fares, may or may not be higher than the airline fares, depending upon the travel class as well as other factors such as peak or lean periods. It depends on the passenger whether to opt for airlines or Indian Railways trains as per their requirement and convenience, he said.

The Railway Minister further informed that the average occupancy of all reserved accommodation including routes of flexi fare trains was 101.15% during 2015-2016 (non-flexi period). The figure has gone up to 105.80% in 2017-18 (flexi fare period). The minister further said that the number of passengers booked in the trains having the flexi fare scheme has registered an increase of 0.95% for the period from September 2016 to August 2018 (flexi fare period) as compared to the corresponding period of previous years (non-flexi fare period). In premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express, the overall occupancy has registered a continuous increase since the inception of the scheme. In 2019-2020, till the month of June, such trains had occupancy of 97.01%, Goyal added.

As of March 2019, the flexi fare scheme in Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto Express trains has been rationalised under which the scheme has been discontinued in a total of 15 trains for full year as well as from 32 trains during pre-defined lean periods of February, March and August. In all flexi fare applicable classes, a maximum cap of flexi fare scheme has been reduced to 1.4 times.