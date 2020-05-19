Indian Railways passengers alert! 200 non AC time-tabled trains to start from June 1; booking on IRCTC website

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that from June 1, 200 non-air conditioned, time-tabled trains will start services from June 1.
Indian Railways passengers alert! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that from June 1, 200 non-air conditioned, time-tabled trains will start services from June 1. These special passenger trains will be in addition to the Shramik special trains that Indian Railways is running. The IRCTC ticket booking for these special non-AC passenger trains will begin online soon.
This story is being updated.
