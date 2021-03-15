  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways Parcel Management System undergoes total transformation; see features

By: |
March 15, 2021 5:00 PM

Under the modernization of the system, the computerization of the parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to 143 additional locations under phase-2 and 523 locations under phase-3.

Railways, Parcel Management SystemThe charging of parcels is only on the basis of volume and weight, and not on the basis of commodity-type.

The parcel services of Indian Railways are geared towards providing small consignments’ transportation, over a vast network of stations. These services are used by small businesses and traders especially those in smaller cities and towns for transportation of their merchandise, etc., in a fast, cheap and reliable manner from bigger cities as well as production centres to the place of their business. These services are also used by common men for transportation of house-hold goods, two-wheelers, furniture, etc., as parcel services for these items are the only convenient mode of transportation. According to the Railway Ministry, the charging of parcels is only on the basis of volume and weight, and not on the basis of commodity-type.

Under the modernization of the system, the computerization of the parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to 143 additional locations under phase-2 and 523 locations under phase-3. The Parcel Management System modernization will bring the following enhanced features in the parcel system:

Related News
  • Enhanced user-friendly interface will be enabled for Parcel Management System public website on www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in
  • In Parcel Management System, provision has been enabled for 120 days advance booking of parcel space
  • Displaying parcel space availability on the online e-forwarding note module on the website of Parcel Management System
  • Registered customers can generate forwarding note online with fare estimate
  • Parcel or luggage booking at stations’ parcel office through computerized counters as well as automatic capturing of weight through consignment’s electronic weighment
  • For parcel tracking, barcoding on each consignment and status updation of packages through GPRS network data transmission from hand held mobile devices through barcode scanning
  • SMS to customers on registered mobile given at the booking time at each stage from the booking of parcel, loading, unloading to delivery
  • Package tracking through parcel website, mobile app on Android platform for customers to New Android-based app to enable feeding of loading, unloading as well as revenue data from non-PMS stations dealing with parcel traffic
  • FSLA module for online manifest preparation for registered newspaper, magazine
  • For long term, short term parcel lease holders, lease module for online manifest preparation as well as registration of lease holders
  • At the time of booking, online GSTN verification of the sender through GSTN portal

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways Parcel Management System undergoes total transformation see features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1From transporting migrants to distributing food, Indian Railways lauded for ‘yeoman service’ during pandemic
2Indian Railways connectivity gets big boost in poll-bound West Bengal; Check details
3Railway Arch bridge over Chenab: What you need to know about world’s highest rail bridge