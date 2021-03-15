Indian Railways Parcel Management System undergoes total transformation; see features

Under the modernization of the system, the computerization of the parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to 143 additional locations under phase-2 and 523 locations under phase-3.
The parcel services of Indian Railways are geared towards providing small consignments’ transportation, over a vast network of stations. These services are used by small businesses and traders especially those in smaller cities and towns for transportation of their merchandise, etc., in a fast, cheap and reliable manner from bigger cities as well as production centres to the place of their business. These services are also used by common men for transportation of house-hold goods, two-wheelers, furniture, etc., as parcel services for these items are the only convenient mode of transportation. According to the Railway Ministry, the charging of parcels is only on the basis of volume and weight, and not on the basis of commodity-type.
Under the modernization of the system, the computerization of the parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to 143 additional locations under phase-2 and 523 locations under phase-3. The Parcel Management System modernization will bring the following enhanced features in the parcel system:
Enhanced user-friendly interface will be enabled for Parcel Management System public website on www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in
In Parcel Management System, provision has been enabled for 120 days advance booking of parcel space
Displaying parcel space availability on the online e-forwarding note module on the website of Parcel Management System
Registered customers can generate forwarding note online with fare estimate
Parcel or luggage booking at stations’ parcel office through computerized counters as well as automatic capturing of weight through consignment’s electronic weighment
For parcel tracking, barcoding on each consignment and status updation of packages through GPRS network data transmission from hand held mobile devices through barcode scanning
SMS to customers on registered mobile given at the booking time at each stage from the booking of parcel, loading, unloading to delivery
Package tracking through parcel website, mobile app on Android platform for customers to New Android-based app to enable feeding of loading, unloading as well as revenue data from non-PMS stations dealing with parcel traffic
FSLA module for online manifest preparation for registered newspaper, magazine
For long term, short term parcel lease holders, lease module for online manifest preparation as well as registration of lease holders
At the time of booking, online GSTN verification of the sender through GSTN portal