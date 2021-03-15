Indian Railways Parcel Management System undergoes total transformation; see features

The charging of parcels is only on the basis of volume and weight, and not on the basis of commodity-type.

The parcel services of Indian Railways are geared towards providing small consignments’ transportation, over a vast network of stations. These services are used by small businesses and traders especially those in smaller cities and towns for transportation of their merchandise, etc., in a fast, cheap and reliable manner from bigger cities as well as production centres to the place of their business. These services are also used by common men for transportation of house-hold goods, two-wheelers, furniture, etc., as parcel services for these items are the only convenient mode of transportation. According to the Railway Ministry, the charging of parcels is only on the basis of volume and weight, and not on the basis of commodity-type.

Under the modernization of the system, the computerization of the parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to 143 additional locations under phase-2 and 523 locations under phase-3. The Parcel Management System modernization will bring the following enhanced features in the parcel system: