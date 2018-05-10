Indian Railways Panchvati Express gets new LHB coaches; know about increased safety, comfort for passengers

The Panchvati Express train was inaugurated on November 1, 1975.

New LHB Coaches for Panchvati Express Train: Indian Railways’ Panchvati Express train, which runs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Manmad, has got new LHB coaches. Due to this move, the safety and riding comfort of train passengers have been increased. The new LHB coaches have been provided with bio-toilets, cushioned and comfortable seats. Yesterday in the morning, when the Panchvati Express train started its journey, the train passengers expressed their happiness by garlanding the train, Indian Railways claimed. The Panchvati Express train has 16 coaches with second class seating arrangement, 4 coaches for reserved second class, 3 air-conditioned chair car coaches and 1 with second class seating arrangement for ladies.

Interestingly, the coaches of the Panchvati Express train consist of many salient features. It is capable of running at a speed of 130 km per hour. In non-air-conditioned coaches, there is a provision of back-mounted snack tables. For train passengers, more comfortable seat cushions have been provided. The toilets in the train have been provided with stainless steel fittings. It also includes wider windows and larger luggage racks. In air-conditioned coaches, reading lamps have been provided on all seats. Also, all seats have footrest facility. The air-conditioned coaches have been provided with window blinds too.

The Panchvati Express train was inaugurated on November 1, 1975. However, the speed of the Panchvati Express train was enhanced from April 1, 1998. From March 28, 2007, one air-conditioned chair car was augmented. At present, the Panchvati Express train leaves at 06.02 AM from Manmad and reaches Mumbai at 10.45 AM. While in return journey, the Panchvati Express train leaves at 6.15 PM from Mumbai and reaches Manmad at 10.50 PM. The Panchvati Express train sports unique Adarsh Coach, which is an air-conditioned chair car coach. Interestingly, it entered the Limca Book of Records for its cleanliness.