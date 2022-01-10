Indian Railways Oxygen Express: Northern Railway transports over 14 thousand tons LMO to Covid Care Centers

The Northern Railway zone has maintained an uninterrupted supply of medicines, injections as well as consumables to the health centers.

Indian Railways transports over 14 thousand tons of Medical Liquid Oxygen! The Northern Railway zone has operated 858 Special freight trains through green corridors carrying more than 14,403 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen in cryogenic tanks as well as roll-on-roll-off road tankers for supply to the Hospitals and Covid care centers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. According to the Railway Ministry, this is nearly 50 per percent of the total LMO movement by Indian Railways. Besides, the Northern Railway zone has maintained an uninterrupted supply of medicines, injections as well as consumables to the health centers. At the centres, RT-PCR tests are being conducted.

The Northern Railway zone had also set up a 500 Litre per minute capacity plant at NRCH for an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. Apart from this, oxygen plants have been installed at all five divisional hospitals. Northern Railways is also taking several other steps to enhance passengers’ experience. The zonal railway is conducting maintenance and up-gradation of assets on a regular basis. According to the ministry, periodic over-hauling of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with efficient mechanized cleaning is being performed in 14 days’ record time at the Alambagh workshop in Lucknow.

Under project Utkrisht, the interiors of ICF rakes including Narrow gauge ones are being enhanced. Also, bio-toilets are being retro-fitted in Northern Railway-based train coaches. The two semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains of Northern Railways have completed more than two years of service and are proving to be highly popular with railway passengers. Also, so far, more than 70 per cent Route Km over the Northern Railway zone stands have been electrified. The zonal railway has also been procuring cheaper power through open access in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, consequently, an amount of Rs 300 Crore was saved as a traction energy bill for these places.