Indian Railways Oxygen Express brings 70 MT LMO for Delhi

The Railways on Tuesday delivered 70 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen for Delhi, carried by an Oxygen Express train from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh to the national capital. The LMO which arrived early morning, is being disbursed by Delhi government to various hospitals to provide relief to patients battling with shortage of medical oxygen and poor health conditions amidst the growing coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 450 MT of LMO have been delivered to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in 6 Oxygen Express trains through 26 tankers covering more than 10,000 km. According to official figures, IR has delivered 202 MT to UP and 174 MT to Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh will receive 64 MT through the express service which is on its way to Jabalapur and Bhopal. Another empty rake from Lucknow has reached Bokaro, which will bring another set of oxygen tankers replenishing oxygen supply to UP and two more trains with total seven tankers carrying more than 100 MT are expected to reach Lucknow in 36 hours.

While IR has made nearly 4,000 Covid care coaches with almost 64,000 beds ready for use by various states, fresh demand for Covid coaches has come from Nagpur district. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the divisional railway manager of Nagpur and the commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation for deployment of Covid care rake with 11 coaches, comprising modified sleepers with each coach capacity to accommodate 16 patients.