Has your favourite Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express been upgraded to Gold standard? This is Indian Railways big plan

Operation Swarn: Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains for long and short journeys respectively were launched as a premium train services by Indian Railways. But over years the quality of passenger comfort has deteriorated. Keeping that in mind, Indian Railways has launched an initiative – Operation Swarn – to upgrade several premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per rake. The idea is to revamp them and offer better passenger experience, especially given the fact that people pay extra for the premium category of trains. The plan to upgrade trains to ‘Gold Standard’ includes 15 Shatabdi Express trains and 14 Rajdhani Express trains.

Operation Swarn aims to upgrade major Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains on 10 parameters. These include; onboard entertainment, safety and security, punctuality, modular toilets with plush fittings, onboard cleanliness, swanky interiors. In late 2017, the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express and the Sealdah Rajdhani became the first few trains to be upgraded under Operation Swarn. Another notable facelift under this project was given to the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express with introduction of disposable toilet covers etc.

As of date, Operation Swarn is in advanced stages, with several rakes already upgraded and only 5 trains left to be given a facelift. Informed sources told Financial Express Online that by the end of August 2018, all the chosen Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains will be upgraded! The list also includes Gatimaan Express – Indian Railways’ fastest train. Gatimaan Express runs between Delhi and Agra at a maximum speed of 160 kmph and after that at 130 kmph to Jhansi.

Here is the full list of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains that are being upgraded under Operation Swarn:

Train number Train name Status 12025/26 Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express Complete 12309/10 Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 22811/12 Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 22823/24 Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 12277/78 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express Complete 12301/02 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 12305/06 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 12313/14 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 12019/20 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express Complete 12033/34 Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Complete 12041/42 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express Complete 12085/86, 12087/88 Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express Complete 12305/36 Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi Express Complete 12439/40 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Target 31.08.2018 12441/42 Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Target 31.08.2018 12453/54 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express Target 31.08.2018 12039/40 Kathgodam-Anand Vihar Shatabdi Express Complete 12045/46 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Complete 12047/48 New Delhi-Firozpur Shatabdi Express Complete 12049/50 Gatimaan Express (Delhi-Jhansi) Target 31.08.2018 22691/92 Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Complete 22693/94 Nizamuddin-Bangalore Rajdhani Express Complete 12027/28 Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express Complete 12007/08 Chennai-Mysore Shatabdi Express Complete 12243/44 Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express Complete 12951/52 Mumbai (BCT)-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Complete 12953/54 August Kranti (Mumbai-Delhi) Rajdhani Express Complete 12957/58 Ahmedabad-New Delhi Rajdhani Express 2 rakes by 31.07.2018 12009/10 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express Complete

A railway ministry official told FE Online that a plan to upgrade all major Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains under Operation Swarn is being considered. The task of the upgrade has been handed over to the respective zonal railways and the revamp and facelift of all trains has been carried out without hampering the schedule. Apart from the above mentioned list of trains, some zones are also upgrading other Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains that fall under them. For example, earlier this year, Northern Railway upgraded the 12029/12030 New Delhi–Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind common man’s comforts Indian Railways is also carrying out Project Utkrisht under which as many as 140 rakes of Mail/Express trains are getting a facelift. The first stage of the project is likely to be complete by March 2019.