Indian Railways opens its 1st gaming zone at Visakhapatnam station! Details of available games, cost here

The project has been developed at Indian Railways Visakhapatnam station under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme

Indian Railways has opened its first gaming zone at the Visakhapatnam railway station as an innovative non-fare earning facility and source of entertainment for passengers. This is a first of its kind initiative by the Railway Ministry, opened for passengers on September 5, 2019. The Visakhapatnam railway station falls under the South Coast Railway (SCR) zone of the Indian Railways network. According to information shared by Indian Railways, the gaming zone has been opened at platform number 1 of the Visakhapatnam station. This is an initiative by the Waltair Division under the Non-fare revenue for entertaining the passengers or kids waiting at the station.

The project has been developed under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) of the Ministry of Railways. The aim is to improve passenger services and also to promote innovative ideas and concepts for the enhancement of the non fare revenue.

Some of the features of the new gaming zone opened at Visakhapatnam railway station are as follows:

The gaming zone facility has been provided across an area of 400 square feet.

The gaming zone can be availed by Indian Railways passengers and railway users

Cost for availing the gaming facility: Passengers and users can avail the gaming zone facility at a cost of Rs 50 per game per programme during their visit to the Visakhapatnam railway station

Games available at the zone: The gaming zone consists of modern gaming facilities such as Virtual-Real games (car racing, gun fighting and others), Doreaman, Hit mouse, Doreamanfriend, Musical play, Air Hockey, Basketball, and others

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam railway station was also featured in the Indian Railways list of cleanest stations for the year 2018 in the A1 category. Since the year 2016, Indian Railways has been getting a third-party survey done for ranking its A1 and A category of railway stations on the basis of hygiene and cleanliness standards. According to Indian Railways, under the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ survey, the Visakhapatnam station had topped the list in the A1 category last year.