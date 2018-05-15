Indian Railways open rest house for cancer patients, relatives at Byculla

The Cancer Patient and Relatives Rest House has dormitories for men and women patients besides 32 rooms for supervisors and relatives, said CR officials. (Representative image: PTI)

A rest house for cancer patients and their relatives has been refurbished and commissioned at Central Railway’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital at Byculla in south Mumbai, officials said today. The Cancer Patient and Relatives Rest House has dormitories for men and women patients besides 32 rooms for supervisors and relatives, said CR officials. It was inaugurated by CR general manager DK Sharma yesterday. “In order to mitigate the sufferings of outstation patients and relatives, Central Railway has constructed a Patient and Relatives Rest House for relatives and care givers of patients admitted for treatment to the zonal hospital at Byculla as well as the Tata Memorial Hospital,” a CR statement said.

These rooms and dormitories are well furnished with cots, mattresses, pillows, chairs, refrigerators, RO drinking water purifiers among other amenities, CR officials said. The 366-bed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital at Byculla is among the premier medical facilities in the railway’s health apparatus and is also home to the only medical oncologist on the Indian Railway system, officials said