Indian Railways One Station One Product: Local terracotta pottery to be available at Rajkot station

One Station One Product in Indian Railways: Under the Modi government’s ambitious ‘One Station One Product’ concept, soon, local ‘terracotta pottery’ will be available to the passengers at Rajkot railway station of the Western Railway zone. This scheme, according to the Railway Ministry, will be started at Rajkot railway station on a trial basis for 15 days. In the Union Budget 2022-23, the Centre had announced One station One Product concept, which aims to make each railway station a promotional hub, displaying local products. The purpose behind the move is to give a major boost to local industries by offering enhanced livelihood and welfare of tribals, local artisans, potters, weavers or handloom weavers, etc.

According to the national transporter, the railway stations will act as a marketing channel in form of an earmarked stall at platforms through which the local item distinct to the particular region will be sold to tourists or passengers. Under the concept of ‘One Station One Product’, earmarked space will be provided at the station platform for setting up of stalls for marketing and promotion of local food items, handicrafts, handlooms, artifacts, garments, local toys, traditional appliances, leather products, instruments, processed or semi-processed food items, etc., distinct to a particular area. The Railway Board has advised selecting one railway station on each Indian Railways’ zone accordingly, for the implementation of ‘One Station One Product’, initially as a pilot project for 15 days.

Recently, South Central Railways announced that the Tirupati railway station will become the first station in the zone to implement the ‘One Station One Product’. Tirupati station’s surrounding areas are well-known for Kalamkari art and textiles. Thus, the railway station has been selected for promoting Kalamkari Sarees and textiles. Moreover, various other items can be displayed or sold at the railway station, if they are indigenous to that area, like Wood Crafting products, etc., according to Indian Railways.