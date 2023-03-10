Indian Railways on modern path: Major facelift underway through various station redevelopment projects

A major transformation is going on in the Indian Railways. Apart from the introduction of new trains such as Vande Bharat Express, Tejas, Hydrogen-powered trains, and others, the railway is also modernizing its stations across the country. The redevelopment of railway stations aims to cope with future needs and to enhance the passenger experience. The station transformation will also satisfy the aspirations and demands of a modern commuter.

In this context, a few railway stations such as – Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Junction, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, and Ernakulam Junction deserve special mention.

Also Read: ‘Vande Bharat may soon replace Rajdhani and Shatabdi’ — In conversation with BG Mallya, GM at ICF, Chennai

Speaking with FinancialExpress.com, BG Mallya, GM, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai said, “the stations will have an airport-like feeling and house food courts, shops, concourse, segregation of arrival and departure passengers, etc.“

A look at a few station redevelopment projects over the Southern Railway zone:-

Chennai Egmore railway station:-

Southern Railway’s Chennai Egmore Railway station is going to be redeveloped with superior infrastructure and novel facilities for passengers. The 114-year-old station has one of the most endearing structures in Chennai city sporting the Gothic style of architecture with imposing domes and corridors. The redevelopment work will be carried out on both sides of the railway station I.e. Gandhi-Irwin side and the Poonamallee roadside. There will be a construction of a new station building with G+3 structures. The redeveloped station premise will facilitate additional toilets, drinking water coolers, shaded seating, lifts, escalators, friendly facilities for differently-abled persons, and dedicated entry and exit points. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 36 months. The sanctioned cost for this project is Rs 842 crores.

Also Read: Indian Railways: Mega projects for developing world-class stations underway – Here’s all about amenities and cost of projects

Katpadi Junction railway station:-

Katpadi Junction is one the busiest railway station in Tamil Nadu. The architecture of the terminals & buildings will reflect the contemporary adaptation of the traditional architecture of Katpadi-Vellore fort city.

Kanyakumari railway station:-

The tender work for the redevelopment of Kanyakumari railway station has been awarded at a cost of Rs 49.36 Crores. The revamped station will have seamless movement of passengers through separate arrival and departure corridor. The stations will be aesthetically designed with facade lighting arrangements, good illumination, and landscaping.

Also Read: Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 1,275 railway stations to undergo makeover – Check full list

Rameshwaram railway station:-

The Rameshwaram railway station acts as a terminus (an end station) for Madurai – Rameshwaram section. It witnesses a passenger footfall of 9,000 daily. The NSG-3 category railway station is situated on Pamban Island and is nearly 40 km from Mannar Island, Sri Lanka. The façade of the railway station will be designed to reflect the contemporary adaptation of the traditional temple architecture of Rameswaram temple.

Ernakulam railway station:-

Ernakulam Junction Railway station (also known as Ernakulam South Station) is one the busiest stations in South India. Currently, it handles more than 1.96 crore passenger footfall annually. The façade of the railway station will be designed to reflect the vernacular architectural character of Kerala.