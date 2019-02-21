Indian Railways on a record-breaking spree! From Train 18 to modern locomotives, top 5 achievements

Indian Railways has been on a record-breaking spree in the last few years, “powering the country for a new India”.

Indian Railways moving forward! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been on a record-breaking spree in the last few years, “powering the country for a new India”, Modi government has said. From being the first in the world to convert a diesel locomotive to a high-powered electric loco, to manufacturing a low-cost world-class Train 18, Indian Railways is looking to innovate under ‘Make in India’ and provide an energy-efficient travel experience to its passengers. Apart from these Indian Railways has also achieved its target of electrification, rail track renewal, elimination of unmanned level crossings, LED lighting for stations, freight loading record etc. Indian Railways recently shared its “record-creating” achievement list:

1. On top is the design, development and manufacturing of the indigenous semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express. Seen as a replacement for the Shatabdi Express trains, Train 18 sets are the future of rail travel in India and 100 more are already lined up for manufacturing. ICF, Chennai designed and manufactured the engine-less self-propelled train set in a record time of 18 months.

2. Indian Railways has claimed that it has seen the highest production of LHB coaches in the last two years. Indian Railways has made more LHB coaches in the last two years than it did in the first 17 years since introduction. Between 2017-2018 and till December 2018, over 5500 Indian Railways LHB coaches were manufactured. From 2001 to the end of March 2016, 4020 LHB coaches and in 2016-2017, 1470 LHB coaches were produced.

3. Developing modern locomotives has remained a key focus area for Indian Railways. India’s first state-of-the-art electronic locomotive of 12,000 HP has been developed at Madhepura in Bihar by Indian Railways and Alstom under ‘Make in India’. In another major achievement for Indian Railways, the world’s first ever conversion of diesel locomotive into electric loco was carried out at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. Indian Railways plans to convert all its diesel locomotives to electric ones during their mid-life rehabilitation. The idea is to reduce the carbon footprint and also save on cost since the rehab costs more than the conversion.

4. Over 440 electric locomotives were produced in 2018-19, the highest ever for Indian Railways, according to the national transporter. As far as the electrification is concerned, 4,087 Rkm has been electrified in 2017-18. This is also the highest ever for Indian Railways. Taking cognisance of the long-standing demand to avoid mishaps, Indian Railways has eliminated 3,479 unmanned level crossings in 2018-19, the highest ever carried out by the national transporter. Indian Railways has also witnessed the highest ever rail renewal of 4,405 km in 2017-18.

5. 100 per cent LED lighting of nearly all stations has been achieved by Indian Railways. From the business point of view, India Railways had the highest ever freight loading of 1,162 MT in 2017-18.