Indian Railways on a locomotive production spree! CLW rolls out 300th locomotive in less than 9 months

The 300th locomotive, WAG-9 HC (32692) was flagged off by Praveen Kumar Mishra, General Manager on 21 December 2019.

New record for Indian Railways! Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of Indian Railways has recently turned out the 300th locomotive of the financial year 2019-20. The record in locomotive production has been made in 216 working days of the current financial year, which marks less than nine months. Interestingly, the 300 figure happened with a reduction of 28 per cent in the working days since the year 2017-18. The 300th locomotive, WAG-9 HC (32692) was flagged off by Praveen Kumar Mishra, General Manager on 21 December 2019. The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) produced as many as 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19 and thus became the world’s largest producer of locomotives.

The working days for manufacturing 100 locomotives were 126 in the year 2011-12, 140 in the year 2012-13, 109 in the year 2013-14, 125 in the year 2014-15, 126 in the year 2015-16, 142 in the year 2016-17, 94 in the year 2017-18, 91 in the year 2018-19 and 88 in the year 2019-20. The working days for manufacturing 200 locomotives were 249 in the year 2011-12, 243 in the year 2012-13, 224 in the year 2013-14, 249 in the year 2014-15, 224 in the year 2015-16, 229 in the year 2016-17, 224 in the year 2017-18, 174 in the year 2018-19 and 158 in the year 2019-20. The working days for manufacturing 300 locomotives were 292 in the year 2017-18, 249 in the year 2018-19 and 216 in the year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has registered another record recently as its Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has turned out its 3000th coach of the year. The target has been achieved in less than a period of nine months. To achieve this figure, the ICF had reduced the total number of working days from 289 days in the last year to 215 days in the current financial year. Thus, the factory has recorded an overall reduction of 25.6 per cent in working days for the same production numbers.