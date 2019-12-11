Indian Railways on a LHB coach production spree! ICF exceeds last financial year’s number in just 8 months

The LHB coaches are considered to be safer and better than that of ICF-design coaches.

Indian Railways on a modern coach production spree! The national transporter’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has created a record by manufacturing 2,222 LHB coaches in just 8 months and 11 days in the ongoing financial year. Last financial year, Indian Railways ICF had produced the same number (a total of 2,222) Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in 12 months. Indian Railways has completely stopped production of ICF-design coaches for trains on its network. LHB coaches, with German technology, offer a better and safer travel platform. For the first time, LHB coaches were introduced in the country in 2000, while the first indigenous LHB coach was made in 2003.

As stated above, LHB coaches are considered to be safer and better than ICF-design coaches. Unlike ICF-design coaches, the LHB coaches have higher speed potential, boast a higher carrying capacity, are lighter in weight, have increased codal life and also boast better safety features. Additionally, LHB coaches have anti-climbing features that prevent them from getting piled up during railway accidents.

Therefore, in order to provide better safety and more comfortable train journeys to passengers, the Railway Ministry has put an end to the production of ICF-design coaches. From the month of April 2018, only LHB coaches are being developed by the Production Units of the national transporter. As passenger safety is one of the top-most priorities for Indian Railways, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is introducing various measures to prevent rail accidents as well as to enhance safety and security.

In the past few months, many Indian Railways’ trains have been upgraded with modern LHB rakes. Some of the trains which have been upgraded with LHB rakes include train number 12759/12760 Charminar Express, train number 15269/15270 Jansadharan Express, train number 20653/20654 Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, train number 12024/12023 Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express.