Indian Railways on a coach production spree! MCF Raebareli creates record in first 4 months of fiscal year

Indian Railways continues to make record-breaking achievements in coach production! The Modern Coach Factory (MCF), located in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, has manufactured a total of 554 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in the first four months of the current financial year, creating a new record. In the month of July this year, as many as 142 LHB coaches have been manufactured in MCF, taking the total number of coaches from April to July 2019 to 554. During the same period in the last financial year 2018-19, a total of 368 LHB coaches were manufactured in MCF. The increase in production of coaches in this financial year is more than 50 per cent over last year.

This financial year, the MCF has commissioned the robotic manufacturing lines of side wall, under frame and shell assembly. This aspect has resulted in to such high increase in production, other than strategic material planning, supply and chain management, and constant monitoring.

The MCF was initially set up by Indian Railways to manufacture 1,000 LHB coaches annually, with additional expansion project for capacity enhancement to 2,000 LHB coaches per annum. This was planned with an estimated investment of Rs 480 crore. Last financial year, MCF manufactured a total of 1425 LHB coaches. For the current financial year, the Railway Board gave a target of 1458 LHB coaches. However, considering last year’s production of coaches, the target was revised to 2158 coaches in the end of May this year. For this, material planning has been done and also, material supply tenders are in the advanced stage, and the supplies will start in the first week of September. MCF says it is committed to meet this year’s target.

In the first four months of the six years, the out-turn of coaches by the MCF was 41 coaches in 2014-15, 76 coaches in 2015-16, 135 coaches in 2016-17, 138 coaches in 2017-18, 368 coaches in 2018-19 and 554 coaches in 2019-20.