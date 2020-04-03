Indian Railways offers trains to e-commerce companies, local firms for transportation of essentials; details

According to the Railway Ministry, e-commerce companies, local industries, any interested groups, individuals, organizations, as well as prospective loaders can contact officials of Indian Railways at the zonal level.
Indian Railways offers services to e-commerce firms! With the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is offering its train services to e-commerce companies for movement of goods. Indian Railways is offering its unhindered services of Parcel trains for transportation of essential items as well as other goods that are required to meet the needs of the public across the country. According to the Railway Ministry, e-commerce companies, local industries, any interested groups, individuals, organizations, as well as prospective loaders can contact officials of Indian Railways at the zonal level. Moreover, contact details of Indian Railways’ officials at various railway stations have been circulated as well as made available so that anyone can contact to load the parcel, Indian Railways has said.
The national transporter is already transporting necessary commodities to various parts of India through its freight train services. With the operations of freight trains, Indian Railways is meeting the needs of bulk transportation of essential items such as food grains, salt, sugar, edible oil, milk, coal, cement, vegetables, fruits, etc. While parcel train services are transporting various commodities that need to be delivered in comparatively smaller quantities. So far, the national transporter has loaded 30 special parcel trains to various destinations all over the nation. Here is the list:
- Indian Railways CSMT station in Mumbai to be redeveloped to world-class standards! IRSDC prepares for project
- Passengers note! Indian Railways issues clarification on train ticket reservations for the post-lockdown period
- Good going! Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC with RPF help distributes about 1.4 lakh meals
1) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)
2) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodities from Jalgaon to New Guwahati
3) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodities from New Tinsukia to Godhani (Nagpur)
4) Parcel train carrying general goods from Karambeli (Gujarat) to New Guwahati
5) Parcel train carrying dry grass from Dahanu Road (Palghar) to BariBrahman (Jammu)
6) Parcel train carrying milk products from Kankaria (Ahmedabad) to Bhimsen (Kanpur)
7) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)
8) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous products from New Guwahati to Karambeli (Gujarat)
9) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)
10) Parcel train carrying milk from Renigunta to Nizamuddin
11) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)
12) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur(Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)
13) Parcel train carrying agri seeds from Salem to Bathinda
14) Parcel train carrying milk products from Moga to Changsari (Guwahati)
15) Parcel train carrying milk powder from Kankaria (Ahmedabad) to Sankrail(Howrah)
16) Parcel train carrying dry grass from Dahanu Road (Palghar) to BariBrahman (Jammu)
17) Parcel train carrying fruits from Bhopal to Gwalior
18) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Godhani (Nagpur) to New Tinsukia
19) Parcel train carrying FMCG products from FMCG products from Nangal Dam to Changsari (Guwahati)
20) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Chennai to New Delhi
21) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Yeswanthpur to Howrah
22) Parcel train carrying medical goods/masks from Bandra Terminus to Ludhiana
23) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Rewa to Anuppur
24) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Bhopal to Khandwa
25) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Itarsi to Bina
26) Parcel train carrying medicine and books from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil
27) Parcel train carrying agri seeds from Salem to Hisar
28) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous items from New Delhi to Howrah
29) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous items from Karambeli (Gujarat) to Changsari (Guwahati)
30) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwar (Delhi Region)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.