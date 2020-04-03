Indian Railways offers trains to e-commerce companies, local firms for transportation of essentials; details

The national transporter is already transporting necessary commodities to various parts of India through its freight train services.

Indian Railways offers services to e-commerce firms! With the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is offering its train services to e-commerce companies for movement of goods. Indian Railways is offering its unhindered services of Parcel trains for transportation of essential items as well as other goods that are required to meet the needs of the public across the country. According to the Railway Ministry, e-commerce companies, local industries, any interested groups, individuals, organizations, as well as prospective loaders can contact officials of Indian Railways at the zonal level. Moreover, contact details of Indian Railways’ officials at various railway stations have been circulated as well as made available so that anyone can contact to load the parcel, Indian Railways has said.

With the operations of freight trains, Indian Railways is meeting the needs of bulk transportation of essential items such as food grains, salt, sugar, edible oil, milk, coal, cement, vegetables, fruits, etc. While parcel train services are transporting various commodities that need to be delivered in comparatively smaller quantities. So far, the national transporter has loaded 30 special parcel trains to various destinations all over the nation. Here is the list:

1) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)

2) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodities from Jalgaon to New Guwahati

3) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodities from New Tinsukia to Godhani (Nagpur)

4) Parcel train carrying general goods from Karambeli (Gujarat) to New Guwahati

5) Parcel train carrying dry grass from Dahanu Road (Palghar) to BariBrahman (Jammu)

6) Parcel train carrying milk products from Kankaria (Ahmedabad) to Bhimsen (Kanpur)

7) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)

8) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous products from New Guwahati to Karambeli (Gujarat)

9) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)

10) Parcel train carrying milk from Renigunta to Nizamuddin

11) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)

12) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur(Gujarat) to Palwal (Delhi Region)

13) Parcel train carrying agri seeds from Salem to Bathinda

14) Parcel train carrying milk products from Moga to Changsari (Guwahati)

15) Parcel train carrying milk powder from Kankaria (Ahmedabad) to Sankrail(Howrah)

16) Parcel train carrying dry grass from Dahanu Road (Palghar) to BariBrahman (Jammu)

17) Parcel train carrying fruits from Bhopal to Gwalior

18) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Godhani (Nagpur) to New Tinsukia

19) Parcel train carrying FMCG products from FMCG products from Nangal Dam to Changsari (Guwahati)

20) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Chennai to New Delhi

21) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Yeswanthpur to Howrah

22) Parcel train carrying medical goods/masks from Bandra Terminus to Ludhiana

23) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Rewa to Anuppur

24) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Bhopal to Khandwa

25) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous commodity from Itarsi to Bina

26) Parcel train carrying medicine and books from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil

27) Parcel train carrying agri seeds from Salem to Hisar

28) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous items from New Delhi to Howrah

29) Parcel train carrying miscellaneous items from Karambeli (Gujarat) to Changsari (Guwahati)

30) Parcel train carrying milk from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwar (Delhi Region)