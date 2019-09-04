Indian Railways offers 5-star comfort with new AC premium lounge at Bhagalpur junction station; see pics

The ER zone commissioned the AC premium lounge at Bhagalpur station on September 4

Indian Railways opens AC premium lounge at Bhagalpur station! A stunning air-conditioned, premium lounge has been opened for Indian Railways passengers at the Bhagalpur Junction railway station in Bihar by the Eastern Railways (ER) zone. The ER zone commissioned the AC premium lounge at Bhagalpur station on September 3, 2019. The Bhagalpur station falls under the Malda division of the Eastern Railways zone.

This has been a part of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways constant endeavour for providing additional facilities and increasing comfort for passengers. In this regard, the Railway Ministry has redeveloped and beautified several railway stations across the Indian Railways network, in order to provide a memorable experience to passengers.

Indian Railways Bhagalpur junction station: AC premium lounge- facilities, cost and other details

Area and location: The premium AC lounge at the Bhagalpur station is built across an area of more than 1100 square feet and is constructed on platform number 1 of the station, for the easy access of passengers.

The premium AC lounge at the Bhagalpur station is built across an area of more than 1100 square feet and is constructed on platform number 1 of the station, for the easy access of passengers. Facilities: The premium lounge boasts of aesthetic roof ceiling, vitrified tiled floor, glossy wall finish, separate washrooms for men and women equipped with premier fittings, aesthetic lighting, quality painting on walls as well as heritage framed photographs. The lounge also has plush sofa chairs, recliners as well as centre tables

The premium lounge boasts of aesthetic roof ceiling, vitrified tiled floor, glossy wall finish, separate washrooms for men and women equipped with premier fittings, aesthetic lighting, quality painting on walls as well as heritage framed photographs. The lounge also has plush sofa chairs, recliners as well as centre tables Cost: Indian Railways passengers can avail the premium lounge facility at the payment of nominal charge of Rs 30/- and Rs 50/- per hour for the sofa and recliner respectively. This will prove to be a new benchmark for providing luxury and comfort at railway stations, priced at affordable rates.

This is the first ever AC premium lounge in the Malda division of ER zone where air port style five-star comfort of premium lounge will be provided to passengers at extremely affordable prices.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry took an interesting step to give a mesmerizing makeover to the Vikramshila Express at the Bhagalpur coaching depot. The coaches of the Vikramshila Express were beautified with traditional Manjusha folk art work of Bhagalpur. This has also led to the identification of the work by local Mithila artists across the national and international forum. With the folk art on its exterior body, the train now boasts of a vibrant and colorful look.