Indian Railways’ NRTI launches seven academic courses; Here are unique features of these programmes

Indian Railways’ National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) in Vadodra has recently launched seven new academic programs including two B. Tech UG Programmes, two MBA Programmes and three MSc Programmes on core applied sector. According to the Railway Ministry, the two newly introduced B. Tech courses are focused on Railway Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engineering. On the other hand, the MBA courses are focused at Transportation and Supply Chain Management while, the MSc courses are focused on Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems as well as Analytics, Policy and Economics. Here are some unique features of the academic courses that are being offered at NRTI:
BBA in Transportation Management is a specialized programme of three years that focuses on management practices in the context of the transportation sector. Some of the key focus areas of this course are project management, supply chain management, urban planning models, Sociological Contexts and Transportation as well as financial models for transportation systems.
BSc in Transportation Technology course is of three years that focuses on technology as well as its application in the field of transportation. The program’s major focus areas are Transportation Technologies of the 21st Century, Urban Traffic Management and Control, Vehicle Systems Design, Transportation Systems Design as well as Hybrid Electric Vehicle Theory and Design.
B.Tech in Rail Infrastructure Engineering is a four-year programme that aims to develop knowledge as well as skills for the design and development of railway infrastructure. Vehicle Systems Design, Safety and Reliability, Geotech, Bridge Design and Structures, Railway Electrification, as well as HVAC Systems for railways are some of the key focus areas of this course.
B.Tech in Rail Systems and Communication Engineering is a programme of four years that creates knowledge and skills in the domain of railway systems and communication technologies. Some of the main focus areas include Computer Networking and Management, Passenger Information Systems, Railway Control Systems Engineering, Mobile communication, Big Data and Data Analytics as well as AI and Machine Learning.
MBA in Transportation Management is a two-year course that aims to develop skills in designing, supervising and organizing transportation systems with a focus on future sustainability. Managing investments of transportation systems, designing multi-modal transportation models, environmental impact of transportation systems, traffic management and control, intelligent transportation systems are the key focus areas of the programme.
MBA in Supply Chain Management course is of two years, that focuses on the development of key managerial as well as analytical skills for integration, design, coordination of supply chains at multiple levels for improving business competitiveness through dynamic and innovative solutions. The main focus areas of this course include logistics and warehousing systems, freight transportation, supply chain strategy as well as revenue management.
MSc in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration is an international degree programme of two years, offered in collaboration with UK’s University of Birmingham. In the second year, students will study at the University of Birmingham. This course aims to develop knowledge and skills in systems integration skills, railway engineering knowledge as well as understanding of the complex interactions between subsystems.
MSc in Transport Technology and Policy is a two-year course that addresses key challenges involved in integration of transport technology along with policy measures needed for a country’s sustainable economic development. Transportation finance, urban planning models, issues in integrating behavior, policy in transport planning, information policy as well as multi-modal transportation are some main focus areas of this programme.
MSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics is a course of two years that intends to develop advanced knowledge in data science, information systems and analytics in the context of transportation. Some of the major focus areas are information policy, data models and decisions, big data as well as network theory to create an interdisciplinary perspective.