Indian Railways’ NRTI launches seven academic courses; Here are unique features of these programmes

Indian Railways’ National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) in Vadodra has recently launched seven new academic programs including two B. Tech UG Programmes, two MBA Programmes and three MSc Programmes on core applied sector. According to the Railway Ministry, the two newly introduced B. Tech courses are focused on Railway Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engineering. On the other hand, the MBA courses are focused at Transportation and Supply Chain Management while, the MSc courses are focused on Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems as well as Analytics, Policy and Economics. Here are some unique features of the academic courses that are being offered at NRTI: