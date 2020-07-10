Indian Railways NRTI announces admissions for academic year 2020-21! Offers 8 new programmes; how to apply

For the programmes, the entrance test will take place on 23 August 2020 at multiple centres around India.

NRTI admissions 2020-21: The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodara, a deemed to be University established under the Railway Ministry, has announced admissions for the Academic year 2020-21. For the Indian Railways’ institute, this will be the third year of intake of students. The university will offer a total of 10 programmes, out of which eight programmes are newly added. The last date to apply for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes is 31 July 2020. However, only online applications will be accepted by NRTI. For the programmes, the entrance test will take place on 23 August 2020 at multiple centres around India. The admissions of B Tech courses will be based on JEE Mains score, for which the last date of application is 14 September 2020.

The university will offer undergraduate programmes of BBA in Transportation Management, BSc in Transportation Technology, B.Tech. in Rail Infrastructure Engineering and B.Tech. in Rail Systems & Communication Engineering. The NRTI will also offer postgraduate programmes of MBA in Transportation Management, MBA in Supply Chain Management, MSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics, MSc in Transport Technology and Policy, MSc in Transport Economics, and MS in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (in collaboration with the University of Birmingham).

How to apply for the programmes at NRTI?

Candidates can fill the application form, pay the application fee and register for the process by visiting the NRTI website www.nrti.edu.in/data/applications.html.

The fee for application is Rs 500 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates, while the application fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NRTI has augmented teaching with quality online courses and summer internships:

All programmes were conducted online by the faculty using the latest technology and pedagogy. The teaching of all courses and batches was completed without compromising quality and students’ safety.

To supplement classes, students were provided free access to a library of 4,000 online courses from leading universities across the globe. Courses in Microeconomic Principle, Data Science, Understanding Research Methods were included.

Digital certificates will be awarded to NRTI students from the offering university, as well as credits by the institute.

For the second year students, six-week online industry internships will be organized with leading private and public sector organizations in the transportation sector.

Meanwhile, at NAIR campus, new Infrastructure is also being developed to cater to the growth. Take a look at the new additions to the campus: