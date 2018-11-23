Indian Railways’ North Eastern Frontier zone records better operating efficiency

The North Eastern Frontier (NF) Railway has shown improvement in operational efficiency during the last one year, an official said on Thursday.

The total train engine kilometre (TTEK), which indicates the amount of total traffic moved rose from 20.92 in 2017-18 to 22.58 in 2018-19 (till October), NF Railway spokesman Pranav Jyoti Sarma said.

The engine kilometre per engine day (EKE), the representative value of the total kilometre an engine is run on an average, increased from 337 to 390 during the same period.

On an average, net load carried by each goods train in NF Railway has also risen from 1,340 tonnes to 1,371 tonnes during the period.

The average distance run by each wagon was higher from 159 km to 175 km, Sarma said, adding, the average speed of goods trains was up from 25.8 kmph to 27.2 kmph during the same period. PTI DG

