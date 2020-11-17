Indian Railways’ NFR zone to run more festival special trains; see full train list here

The Northeast Frontier Railway zone has also announced more festival special trains this week for passengers willing to travel during the current festive season.
For interested passengers, details of stoppages, routes, train fare, etc., are available on the official website of IRCTC.
Indian Railways Festival Special Trains: In this ongoing festive season, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is running several festival special train services! Recently, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone has also announced more festival special trains this week for passengers willing to travel during the current festive season. For interested passengers, details of stoppages, routes, train fare, etc., are available on the official website of IRCTC. According to the Northeast Frontier Railways, wait listed railway passengers of other trains who are planning to travel in these routes can also book their train tickets for a journey by availing the facility of these additional festival special train services. Here is the Festival Special Trains’ list that are being operated by NFR:
Special train number 05901 will leave from Guwahati station on 15 November 2020 at 11.45 AM to reach Secunderabad station on 17 November 2020 at 1.45 PM. It will pass via New Bongaigaon, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, Asansol, Rampurhat, Cuttack and Vijayawada. This train consists of as many as 18 sleeper class and four general second class coaches.
Special train number 05902 and special train number 05903 will leave from Agartala station on 15 and 16 November 2020 at 2.00 PM to reach Prayagraj on 17 and 18 November at 4.30 PM. It will run via Badarpur, Goalpara, Lumding, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, Barauni, Katihar, and Patliputra. Train Number 05902 consists of two AC 3 tier, eight Sleeper Class, 11 General second class coaches and two luggage vans. While train number 05903 consists of one AC 2 tier, one AC 3 tier, 16 sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two luggage vans.
Special train number 05904 will leave from Guwahati station on 16 November 2020 at 8.00 PM to reach Pune station on 19 November 2020 at 3.45 PM. It will run via Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, New Coochbehar, Itarsi, Muzaffarpur, Bhusawal and Manmad. It consists of one AC 2 tier, one AC 3-tier, 16 sleeper class, two general second class coaches as well as two luggage vans.
Special train number 05906 will leave at 12.00 PM from New Tinsukia on 17 November 2020 to reach Ranchi on 19 November 2020. It will run via Lumding, Mariani, New Bongaigaon, Goalpar, New Jalpaiguri, Durgapur, Malda Town and Asansol. The train consists of two AC 3-tiers, 17 sleeper class and two luggage cum generator vans.
Special train number 05907 will depart from Guwahati station on 17 November 2020 at 7.45 AM in the morning to reach Howrah station on 18 November 2020 at 6.00 AM. It will run via Rangiya and will halt at Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Barsoi, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri and Nabadwip Dham. The train consists of one AC 2 tier, one AC 3-tiers, eight sleeper class, 10 general second class coaches as well as two luggage vans.
Special train number 05908 will leave from Agartala station on 18 November 2020 at 6.00 AM to reach Howrah station on 19 November 2020 at 8.30 PM. It will have halts at Badarpur, Guwahati, Lumding, Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kokrajhar New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Barsoi and Nabadwip Dham. The train consists of 11 sleeper class, two AC 3-tier, six general second class coaches and two brake cum luggage cum generator cars.