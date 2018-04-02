Indian Railways’ NFR sold scrap for Rs 83 crore, calls it best achievement in recent years

The NFR achieved a sale value of Rs 83.47 crore under its drive, which was launched to make the zone free of scrap.

Indian Railways’ Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has created a record by sale of scrap. The NFR achieved a sale value of Rs 83.47 crore under its drive, which was launched to make the zone free of scrap. According to NFR, it is one of the best achievement in recent years. During this financial year, two workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh and three diesel shades at New Guwahati, Siliguri and Malda Town generated 21,000 metric tons of engineering scrap, 45 locomotives, 96 coaches, 1100 metric tons of bridge girders along with 7900 metric tons of ferrous and 902 metric tons of non-ferrous scrap, which were offered for sale.

According to NFR, Raiway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has laid much focus for cleanliness of the work area and clean work place environment across all places. To this end, for disposal of scrap through e- auction in fair and transparent way, railway has come up with a system. NFR in its press release also stated the fact that the financial targets are fixed by Railway Board for every year. Therefore, the Railway Board targeted Rs 3,000 crore for this financial year, which was achieved 9 days in advance of closure of financial year.

Also, recently, during a drive conducted by NFR to control ticketless travel and to facilitate genuine passengers, around 6.5 lakh passengers without tickets were identified against last year’s identification of 5.06 lakh passengers. This year’s number is about 28.50 per cent higher in regard to number of cases detected in comparison to last year. The rise in number of such passengers is despite suspensions and cancellations of train services during the months of August and September 2017, due to breaches and floods over NFR, leading to almost 4.47 million less number of passengers. In addition to this, NFR has also collected an amount of Rs 41.82 crore from ticketless travelers in form of penalty in comparison to last year’s amount of Rs 34.14 crore. Therefore, this year’s amount is 22.50 per cent higher in regard to last year’s earnings. Moreover, since the formation of this zone in 1959, this is the highest ever penalty realization by NFR.