Indian Railways next big innovation to fight COVID-19! Develops mobile doctor booth for zero-contact check-ups

Indian Railways develops mobile doctor booth! With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a large number of people, the doctors who are continuously fighting with this situation, require a “zero contact check-up facility”. Thus, in order to mitigate this challenge, Indian Railways’ Coach Rehabilitation Workshop, Bhopal, which falls under the West Central Railway zone, has designed a “mobile doctor booth” named “CHARAK”. This will facilitate zero-contact check-ups in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak as well as ensure the safety of the medical professionals/doctors owing to the “viral barrier chamber”. The system will allow doctors to examine patients without direct physical contact, thereby protecting them from the hazards of viral exposure.

According to Indian Railways, the system is very helpful in mitigating the problem of scarcity of PPEs for medical staff. As it reduces the disposal of single-use Polypropylene PPEs, there will be a reduction in bio-medical waste. The doctor booth is a mobile unit, thus, it can be easily transported to remote locations and rural areas. Moreover, it enabled to go within 500 m area by hand transport. Also, the mobile doctor booth is an economical and low-cost viral barrier for doctors, says Indian Railways. Take a look at some of the salient features of CHARAK:

1) For the creation of CHARAK, a SS modular toilet unit released from the ICF design coach is being used by the technocrats team of CRWS, Bhopal.

2) Complete sealing of the front side is being done by sealant to make CHARAK Viral Barrier.

3) To facilitate the doctor for Zero Contact check-up, a glass screen with two openings and gloves has been provided.

4) For easy movement of the booth for shorter distance, provision of Pusher or Puller handle along with wheel is being provided.

5) Also, many steps have been taken to make CHARAK ergonomically and aesthetical feasible, which are as follows: