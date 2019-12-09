Indian Railways New Year gift to Mumbaikars! Soon, Central Railway to introduce new AC local train; details

The AC local train, which was recently delivered to Central Railways, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Mumbai AC local train: Indian Railways’ New Year gift to Mumbaikars! Soon, travelling across the financial capital is going to be more convenient as the national transporter is all set to introduce another AC local train for commuters. A Central Railway official confirmed to Financial Express Online that the new train will be zone’s first AC local train, and the train is likely to begin operations from end of December or early January 2020. The AC local train, which was recently delivered to Central Railways, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the top of the line AC local train includes electrically operated automatic door closing feature, spacious coaches as well as GPS-based passenger information system.

While the route for the operation of the new AC local train service has not been finalized by Central Railways, the train is expected to be introduced between Thane and Panvel, and Panvel and Vashi railway stations, that are present on the trans-harbour railway line. The AC local train will be parked at Kurla railway car shed in Mumbai and will undergo static trials. Once the trials are completed, the local train will be introduced on Central Railways’ tracks.

The Central Railway zone is supposed to get a total of six AC local trains by the month of March 2020. These local trains are likely to be introduced on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan route, and between CSMT and Panvel railway stations, on the harbour railway line.

The country’s first AC local train begin operations in Mumbai from 25 December 2017. Earlier, it was reported that the first AC local train collected a total earning of around Rs 19 crore in the financial year 2018-19. Currently, the train runs 12 services on Western Railways’ Churchgate-Virar section from Monday to Friday. Manufactured by ICF, Chennai, the train boasts several features like automatic door closure system, a talk-back system for passengers to seek assistance from the train guard, modular luggage racks, GPS-based passenger information system, LED lighting, LED-based coach identification system for door malfunctioning, alarm chain pulling, etc.