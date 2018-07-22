Indian Railways new train: Hisar-Secunderabad Express flagged off

The Hisar-Secunderabad Express (17037-17038) will run from the Hisar railway station twice a week. (Representational image: PTI)

A train connecting Haryana’s Hisar with Secunderabad in Telangana was flagged off from here today.

The Hisar-Secunderabad Express (17037-17038) will run from the Hisar railway station twice a week and have stoppages at Sadalpur, Churu, Ratangarh, Bikaner, Nokha, Jodhpur, Surat and Vadodara, railway officials said.

It was jointly flagged off by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD); Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta and its MP Rahul Kaswan of Rajasthan’s Churu constituency; along with A K Dubey, the divisional railways manager of Bikaner division.

Chautala also launched free WiFi facility at the station. The city became the first railway station of Haryana under Bikaner division to have such facility.