Indian Railways new terminal at Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru to open after sorting of connectivity issues

Bengaluru’s Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, after facing several delays, is likely to open soon as the city’s civic body has sorted out the road connectivity issues, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. It is expected that the city’s third coaching terminal of Indian Railways after Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru as well as Yesvantpur stations will decongest the rush in the two existing railway stations. An elevated rotary flyover to the terminal will be developed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of Rs 260 crore. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta recently presented the plan to the Railway Minister.

According to an IE report, the BBMP plans to construct an elevated rotary flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar-IOC junction in order to provide access to the terminal as well as to areas like Banaswadi and Kammanahalli. Besides, an additional RoB has been planned at Baiyappanahalli level-crossing, next to the RoB that is currently under-construction. The Railway Minister was quoted saying there are some issues regarding the connectivity to the terminal for which the city’s civic body has come up with solutions. From the terminal, the train service will be operational once the issue of connectivity is solved, the minister said.

The South Western Railway zone has not announced any date yet regarding the terminal’s opening. The national transporter had initially planned to start commercial services in March 2021, but due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the launch was delayed. According to officials, the terminal worth Rs 314 crore is India’s first largest air-conditioned rail concourse, which will give travellers an airport kind of experience. The Indian Railways terminal is modelled after Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. It will boast seven platforms, other than eight stabling lines and three pit lines. Each platform is 600 metres long and 15 metres wide, the railway officials mentioned.

According to the report, the 4,200 sq metres terminal building will cater to 50,000 daily footfall, with as many as 50 trains running daily. Besides, two subways have been constructed as well, which will link all station platforms apart from a long, oval-shaped FoB that will connect all the seven platforms. For differently-abled passengers, the subways will be accessible both by stairs and ramps. The terminal building as well as the platforms will be illuminated by LED lights. Also, it will be equipped with its own rainwater harvesting as well as storage facility. The officials said a sewage treatment plant is also in the pipeline with a capacity of four lakh litres. The new terminal in Bengaluru will also have a parking area for over 200 cars and 900 two-wheelers, they added.